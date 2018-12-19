New Year’s resolutions

What the heck is a resolution anyway? According to Wikipedia “A New Year’s resolution is a tradition in which a person resolves to change an undesired trait or behavior; to accomplish a personal goal or otherwise improve their life,” and approximately 50 to 60 percent of us proclaim one each year. Many choose to make changes to their diets and exercise habits. Others choose to focus on mental or spiritual well being. A smaller number dedicate to making financial changes, setting goals to pay off a certain loan, or get out of debt entirely.
But what about our sexuality? What about pleasure? It’s rare to hear of someone making resolutions to improve their sexual health
Try Something New
It can be so easy to get into a sexual rut. Sometimes, that amazing maneuver we once found to be the best orgasmic trigger of all time, becomes scripted and routine. Make this the year to try something new. Shop for that new toy you’ve been holding off on getting. If shopping in person makes you uncomfortable, look at websites such as GoodVibrations.com where queer
Educate Yourself
Read books that are informative about sexual expression or gender identities. If reading isn’t your thing, download audible books and listen while you drive, clean, sit
Get a book of sexual positions, such as Classic Sex Positions Reinvented by Moushumi Ghose; Curvy Girl Sex
Build Community
Reach out to that crush you’ve been too shy or nervous to talk to. Take up a rope bondage workshop or tantra class. Visit the Utah Pride Center. Explore the Utah Polyamory Society. Visit the Utah Cuddle Club and get some of your
Strike a Pose
How many of us like getting our picture taken?
Check out LGBT affirming Cat Palmer Photography, based here in Salt Lake City. Keep in mind, your photos are for you and don’t have
Whatever the resolution, make it your own, for your betterment. Whatever you’ve been fantasizing about trying, if it’s consensual with any others who may be involved, now is the year to give yourself permission.
Dr. Laurie Bennett-Cook is a Clinical Sexologist. She lectures internationally and divides her time, and private practice between Salt Lake City, Utah and Los Angeles, California. She can be reached at Dr.LaurieBennettCook@gmail.com
