Visit with Father Yule; Unsilenced Night; Women’s March on Utah

Visit with Father Yule

This Saturday, take the family to the Utah Pride Center for some holiday cheer, and to have the chance to meet Father Yule and his happy elves. UPC will be taking photographs and providing them upon request.

Donations are welcome, but certainly aren’t required to join in on the fun. Anything donated will go toward the Youth & Family Programs at UPC.

Saturday, Dec. 22

1-4 p.m.

Utah Pride Center, 1380 S. Main St

Unsilenced Night – an evening of music honoring victims and survivors of domestic violence

On October 21, 2018, Rebecca Sullivan’s life was cut tragically short. Her family and friends are devastated at the loss of this amazing human being. On Christmas Eve, we will honor Rebecca and others by gathering to enjoy live music written by both Rebecca and musicians she loved. Featuring the music of Rebecca Sullivan/Ember (www.embersong.com) and performances by local artists including Michelle Moonshine, Tycoon Machete, and more.

The evening also includes a silent auction featuring local artists, Ember merchandise available for purchase, and a raffle with prizes and gift certificates from Core Power Yoga, Iconoclad, Desert Rose Jewelry, Shannon of Fallen Angel Tattoo, Coffee Garden, Pig & Jelly Jar, and more.

Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $5, available at the door or here: https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1795416

If you can’t attend, but would still like to donate to the UVDC in Rebecca’s name, you can do so here: https://www.udvc.org/get-involved/donate.html

If you can attend and donate at the above link, send a copy of your donation receipt to a.sullivan842@gmail.com with Unsilenced Night UVDC in the subject line. For every $5 you donate directly, you’ll receive an entry in the raffle. Proceeds will be donated to the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition. And the following items will also be accepted and donated to the YWCA: Cold medicine and cough drops (infant, children and adult), new bras or underwear, new baby bottles, Reusable grocery tote bags, and new lice treatment kits.

Women’s March on Utah 2019

On Jan. 19, 2019, the Women’s March on Utah returns starting at Washington Square Park and ending at the Utah State Capitol.

In alliance with the Women’s March on Washington, the group marches in solidarity to raise and empower Utah’s diverse community of women to lead the fight for pay equity, women’s health, family planning, affordable child care, and equal representation in all fields.

We will march with and as immigrants, those with diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, native and indigenous people, black and brown people, people with disabilities, the economically impoverished, and survivors of sexual assault.

We join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore.

Who may go: Everyone is invited/ RSVP not required.

Agenda:

10 a.m. – Event start/Opening statement

10:30 a.m. – March Start

11:30 a.m. – Speakers Start

1 p.m. – Event Ends

