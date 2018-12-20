Sundance: Out Oscar-winner Tarell Alvin McCraney, Oprah Winfrey join Blackhouse Foundation schedule

The Blackhouse Foundation returns to the Sundance Film Festival with a full slate of panels, discussions, events, and community gatherings. Now in its 12th year at Sundance, the foundation stands out as a bastion for the most influential and impactful Black writers, directors, producers, crew, actors and actresses throughout film, television, digital media, and beyond.

This year, the Oprah Winfrey Network will serve as the inaugural presenting sponsor, and on opening day of the festival will present “David Makes Man” – Clips and Conversation. This will be the

first look at openly gay and Academy Award-winner Tarell Alvin McCraney’s (Moonlight) highly anticipated new drama David Makes Man, from executive producers Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Dee Harris-Lawrence, Mike Kelley, and Melissa Loy.

The intimate clips and conversation spotlights the series about a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty. He must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out. Set in South Florida, the series is inspired by events in McCraney’s life and explores childhood trauma and the power of imagination to survive.

The event’s panelists include McCraney, executive producers Jordan, Winfrey, Harris-Lawrence, and cast members Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas, and Phylicia Rashad.

Additionally, OWN will host an intimate fireside chat (Saturday, Jan. 26) with Tina Perry (General Manager, OWN) and Carla Gardini (EVP, Harpo Films) moderated by The Blackhouse Foundation Co-Founder, Brickson Diamond.

Other highlights include the return of the BET Networks-Blackhouse Fellowship Program, which brings 10 Black MFA students from across the country to the festival to work alongside Blackhouse leadership to execute this year’s programming and interact with countless industry heavyweights and up and comers. Facebook will return to extend the reach of its Project SEEN, including an interactive workshop and the opportunity for filmmakers to partner with Facebook to create their own promotional content.

Blackhouse Foundation’s 2019 Sundance schedule will run Jan. 25-28. Details can be found on Blackhouse’s website.

Photo by Jean-Marc Giboux