Tony’s Gay Agenda

CONCERTS

Tonight, Utah Symphony presents Pink Martini’s Joy to the World: A Holiday Spectacular with the Utah Symphony. Portland’s favorite “little orchestra” with vocalist Ari Shapiro (NPR’s “All Things Considered”) joins the Utah Symphony for a holiday celebration that features multi-cultural holiday songs from the band’s best-selling album Joy To The World alongside classic Pink Martini favorites.

21Friday — Pink Martini’s Joy to the World

Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple., 7:30 p.m., through Saturday. Tickets $27, artsaltlake.org

DANCE

Repertory Dance Theatre returns Emerge: The troupe’s 3rd annual (and typically sold out) showcase of the amazing skill and breathtaking artistry of the dancers and choreographers.



4Friday — Emerge

Black Box Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, times vary, through Saturday. Tickets $15, artsaltlake.org

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

A longtime fabulous Utah favorite, DeeDee Darby-Duffin returns in a new concert Backstage at the Grand. She’s been a staple as far back (that I recall) as the 2010 Different = Amazing benefit show, to as recent (that I recall) as the 2017 Women’s Redrock Music Festival. Enjoy a night of music that will make you laugh, cry, ponder and wonder as DeeDee takes you on a journey of Jazz, Rhythm & Blues, and Soul.

Featuring the best talent from around the globe, A Magical Cirque Christmas has it all — jaw-dropping magic, breathtaking circus acts, and the most angelic voices singing your favorite Christmas carols with incredible live musicians. On Dec. 29, be transported to the golden age of entertainment by the mind-blowing talents, stunning costumes, comedy, and more cirque-y stuff we’ve come to know and love.

10Thursday — Back to Basics with Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin

Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., 7:30pm through Saturday. Tickets $10-20, grandtheatrecompany.com

29Saturday — A Magical Cirque Christmas

Delta Performance Hall, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.. Tickets $37.50–60, artsaltlake.org