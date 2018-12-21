by Sam Walker

poem for an austrian girl

I would compare you to a rose, but pretty flowers

never do last long before they start to wither

I would compare you to the sun, but someday it will consume itself

as stars tend to do

perhaps it is an injustice to compare you to anything at all;

you are far too strange and far too perfect

and I am just a man

the epilogue of an american love story

you told me once that you trusted me enough to introduce me

to your daughter;

she and I will never meet, not as anything more than strangers,

but should she ask about the man you knew

I want you to tell her everything

make sure she comes to know the long nights we spent together

focused only on each other

talking about our hopes, our dreams, our fears

(our regrets)

tell her I was the warmest person you knew

that you were the one who left me freezing

I let you into the garden of my heart

opened to you like a blooming flower to the sun,

but you picked and plucked until there was nothing left

no one has been able to plant love in my barren soil

since you

look her in the eye and tell her you took me for granted

