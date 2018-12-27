Weekend Events: drag improv, NYE celebrations, more

28Friday — Fluff Party: A Night of Furries and Magic

They frown on Relco, just sayin’! This night has grown exponentially from a few dozen during Furry convention into a monthly fluff-aganza. Also, Fluff Party garnered the 2018 Fabby Award for Most Fabulous Monthly Bar Event. Some of the friendliest fur balls you’ll ever meet.

Club Try-Angles, 251 W. Harvey Milk Blvd., 9 p.m. Cover is $2



— Boy Erased

If you haven’t had the chance to see Boy Erased, here is a great opportunity to make it part of your day of several festivities in Park City, such as the Snow Fest. In Boy Erased, the son of a Baptist preacher is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program after being forcibly outed to his parents.

Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, times vary through Sunday. Tickets $8, parkcityfilm.org—



29Saturday — A Night of Improv Drag

Hive Mind Improv is teaming up with Wasatch Theatre Company to present: A Night of Improv Drag. Come see performers tackle improv, lip syncing, and of course, drag. Guest queens for the night are Luna Slipstream, The Whore of 94, Gemma Nigh, Sister Molly Mormon.

Wasatch Theatre Company, 124 S. 400 West., 7:30 p.m. Tickets $8, wasatchtheatre.org

— Out with a Bang, A Mother of a Show



Join the Imperial Rainbow Court of Northern Utah for Out with a Bang. The fundraising event will be hosted by the Queen Mother’s to Reign XIX, Empress XVI Lady Delish and Empress X JLee. Apparently, it’s gonna be a mother of show! Well, those queens up there in the arctic north are tough-skinned.

Linda Lou’s Time for Two, 2981 N. Hill Field Rd., Layton, 8 p.m. $5 suggested donation

30Sunday —Napoleon Dynamite – Brunch at Brewvies



If you were, or are, an awkward teenager, then you’ll get a kick out of the comedy hit of 2004, Napolean Dynamite. Interesting fact: Jon Heder, who played Napoleon, and the film’s director, Jon Hess, were both students at the film program at Brigham Young University where they made a short film which morphed into the full-length feature that premiered at Slamdance in 2003. Anyhoo, it’s a strange, quirky film – good grief, BYU students are so weird!

Brewvies Ogden, 2293 Grant Ave., Ogden, doors open 11 a.m., film at 11:30. Must be 21 and older

31Monday — NYE with Latrice Royale

On New Year’s Eve ring in the new year with Latrice Royale, Gia Bianca Stephens, Molly Mormon, Kay Bye, London Skies, Willard, Marrlo Suzzane, Mariška Katastrofa, DJ Shutter, DJ Justin Hollister. Bitches, please! This party will most definitely leave you hurting well into May 2019. Fabulous!

Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 9 p.m. Tickets $20, 24tix.com

— Masquerade New Year’s Eve Party at Sun-Trapp

The Sun-Trapp is having a masquerade contest for their New Year’s Eve celebration so get creative ladies cause there’s a cash winning on the line!

The Sun-Trapp, 102 S. 600 West, 10 p.m.

— Try-Angles New Year’s Eve Party

Gene is such a ham thinking that peeps actually want to eat his ham…on any day of the year let alone NYE. Bahaha! No, it’s true and funny. But anyhoo, they will still come in droves.

Club Try-Angles, 251 W. Harvey Milk Blvd., 9 p.m. Cover is $10