january horoscopes

ARIES: The path to freedom appears in the form of passion and good spirits. It’s amazing how good someone makes you feel when things get a little tough. Don’t grow dependent on others for happiness, but if an opportunity for it exists, take advantage of it. Strength spawns from coziness, especially in matters of the heart.
TAURUS: Priorities of equal importance flood your agenda. Discouragement ensues without a clear first step, and progress is stalled. Career woes should be handled lightly, while relationship and family matters demand a direct approach. Patience is good, but don’t delay. Draining the pressures of life will provide immediate relief.
GEMINI: The future seems unclear and a path undefined. This would be fine if you knew the
CANCER: You’ve kept a big secret for a while. However, everyone already knows what the secret is! Don’t fear
LEO: A helping handcomes from a family member. A humble nature will emerge as a result, and a newperspective will shape your outlook. Spend time with those close to you, anddon’t let a moment of anger overcome your sensibilities. Staying calm whenthings heat up is encouraged. The last thing needed right now is deep regret.
VIRGO: A big change is coming, so be prepared. Nothing is more frustrating than feeling like
LIBRA: Dreams can be frightening if
SCORPIO: A period of intense emotional strain will lead to an increase of desires. Give in to temptation with a sense of modesty, and satisfaction will be more abundant.
SAGITTARIUS: Friends from the past will appear in a quick and surprising manner. Welcome or not, there are memories attached to these people. Buried emotions will rise to the surface. Evaluate your feelings carefully and tread lightly. The past is remembered differently from others. Misunderstandings could result in conflict.
CAPRICORN: There is no such thing as a perfect life, but perfect moments are possible. Great moments will occur during this time, especially in business matters. An intriguing opportunity will be a powerful lure. Be cautious with individuals who seem too willing to give. Open arms could be a trap. Set restrictions and stand firm.
AQUARIUS: Running away feels good from time to time. This will ring true during this time, Aquarius. Personal entanglements are bound to get sticky, but a little distance will help in overcoming the mess. Eliminate one problem at a time, and free time will flow your way. Relax with a clear head. A good cry could also be cleansing.
PISCES: Feeling through a problem is only part of the process. Embrace both reason and instinct when finalizing a crucial decision. A career development will cause both delight and frustration when too many options become available. The future isn’t certain, but
