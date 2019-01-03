Art sale fundraiser, an intimate telling of Matthew Shepard, OWL to teach middle schoolers

Encircle holds Love Louder Art Sale

Take your friends and family to get a first look at the Love Louder Art Sale, benefiting Encircle’s new Salt Lake City center located at 331 S. 600 East, on January 18 at 5 p.m. The gallery will showcase local and national artists reflecting the talents and generosity of the LGBT community.

The new center located downtown is supported by the John Williams Foundation and named for Salt Lake City restaurateur, who was murdered by his estranged husband in May 2016.

The Love Louder Art Sale will then hold a reception at the Encircle Provo center the following day on Saturday, Jan. 19, 5-9 p.m.

Utah Valley University to put on unique, intimate production of ‘The Laramie Project’

This month, the Utah Valley University School of the Arts brings a unique version of The Laramie Project, the story of the brutal murder of Matthew Shepard.

This play uses verbatim dialogue from actual people. As such, there is strong language including profanities and homophobic slurs. There is a brief description of a brutal act of violence. The performance is presented as “promenade theater,” a form of immersive theater where walking and periods of standing are required. There will be moments where the audience will be seated. And the actors will be moving all around the space and frequently address the audience.

The production runs January 18-26 at the UVU School of the Arts, 800 W. University Pkwy., Orem. The times and ticket prices vary and may be purchased at uvu.universitytickets.com.

SVUUS OWL to educate middle schoolers

Founded in 1983, the South Valley Unitarian Universalist Society has roots deep in religious liberalism and explores what they call the “big questions,” encouraging members in their spiritual journeys. Their programs and events support people as they grow in curiosity, spirit, and community.

They believe each person has a unique gift to offer the world and seeks to nurture and celebrate those gifts. They welcome young and old, families and singles, all the colors and cultures of the human race including LGBT people.

As such, they created a program called Our Whole Lives, which are comprehensive sexuality education workshops designed as a collaboration between the Unitarian Universalist Society and the United Church of Christ, taught by trained volunteers. It equips participants with accurate, age-appropriate information in six subject areas: human development, relationships, personal skills, sexual behavior, sexual health, and society and culture. Grounded in a holistic view of sexuality,

Our Whole Lives not only provides facts about anatomy and human development, but also helps participants clarify their values, build interpersonal skills, and understand the spiritual, emotional, and social aspects of sexuality.

Starting Sunday, January 13, OWL will present weekly workshops focusing on junior high-aged students through the end of the month at the SVUUS campus, 6876 S. Highland Dr., Cottonwood Heights.

The OWL for Junior High workshops will cover 25 subject matters over the course, such as “What is Sexuality?”, “Body Image”, Relationship Skills”, “Consent Education”, and “Communicating with a Sexual Partner”.

OWL asks for a donation of $50-80 to participate, all of which goes to toward materials and training of new facilitators of the program. Additionally, registration is required and limited. Contact Liz Martin, SVUUS director of Religious Education, at dre@svuus.org or 801-604-2973 to register.

Attendance at the parent orientation on the opening day, January 13, is mandatory for your child to participate, and at that time we will collect detailed information and donations. For more information visit

www.uua.org/re/owl,

Photo: SVUUS