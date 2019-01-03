News Briefs

No more straight washing for this faux gay boy

Actor and singer Darren Criss, who played Blaine Anderson on the now-defunct TV show Glee, says he is done playing gay characters to ensure gay actors get the chance to perform as they deserve.

Running just ahead of the Twitter mob dedicated to “he’s not gay so he can’t play gay characters,” Criss announced on Bustle, “There are certain [queer] roles that I’ll see that are just wonderful, but I want to make sure I won’t be another straight boy taking a gay man’s role.”

He wants to avoid charges of “ straightwashing ,” an accusation levied at the film Call Me By Your Name, for example, since neither lead Timothee Chalamet or co-star Armie Hammer will say they are gay. Everyone’s a critic.

HIV Doesn’t Fly In USAF

Two U.S. airmen are suing over what they describe as an “unconstitutional and improper” discharge because of their HIV status. A suit filed by Lambda Legal and OutServe-SLDN said the plaintiffs tested positive for HIV last year during Air Force screenings and started anti-retroviral treatments. And doctors said they were physically fit enough to deploy.

However, they were discharged, because HIV-positive personnel are banned from deploying to the Middle East, where many Air Force members tend to go. The men also said they were not offered acceptable alternative jobs in the military. No comment from outgoing, confirmed bachelor, Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

‘Church Lady’ Blames Satan for Rainbow flag

Father Jerome Lavigne, a Roman Catholic priest with alleged ties to white supremacist figures, sermonized in Calgary, Canada that the rainbow flag is a symbol of “lawlessness” and condemned “fornication, homosexual acts, prostitution, pedophilia, sodomy.” Looking for someone to blame he chose Satan, “There is only one who twists truth to this level. His name is Satan.”

The Calgary Diocese removed a video of the sermon from its website but has not announced any forthcoming discipline in while stating, “The Catholic Church advocates for the common good of society, so that we live together in an atmosphere of peace, safety and respect for the dignity of one another regardless of age, ancestry, body image, culture, sexual orientation and religion.”

Gotta watch your mouth

Martina Navratilova, an out-and-proud tennis legend with a long history of human rights advocacy, got the treatment from an outraged mob when she opined on Twitter, “You can’t just proclaim yourself a female and be able to compete against women.” She called for standards and mentioned ”penis” in the same message.

She was quickly declared a transgender phobic person. A transgender cyclist responded, “People: genitals are IRRELEVANT to sports performance. You don’t hit a tennis ball with your penis or vagina. If you do, you’re doing it wrong.”

Avoiding a re-education camp, Navratilova later deleted her post and apologized for causing offense for calling for standards and pledged to get better educated.

Steam room activity causes suit

A New York self-identified “straight, single dad” is suing a NYC gym when he witnessed men sexually touching themselves or other men in the gym steam room. He described being lasciviously stared at and seeing other men pleasuring each other. He feared he’d be sexually assaulted and complained to gym staff, to no avail.

His suit claims the gym has known about and condoned steam room sex for more than 10 years. The gym’s official response is, yawn, “We maintain a zero-tolerance policy for any inappropriate behavior in our clubs.”

Transgender inmate moved from male prison

A federal court ruling made the state of Illinois move an inmate, who has identified as a woman since age 15, to an all-female prison in the state. The court ruled she had a strong case that her equal-protection rights were violated because she was unable to comfortably present herself as female in the male prison. The state countered she “was OK” being a male during intake at the beginning of her 10-year sentence for burglary.

Subsequent therapists testified she had all the features of someone convinced of their female identity. Court testimony claimed her low testosterone levels due to hormone treatments meant she was “functionally chemically castrated.”

DC conservative mag says gay couple ‘Men of the Year’

Declaring ”Bravery takes many forms,” the Washington Free Beacon named Bill White and Bryan Eure as “Men of the Year”. The New York City-based married couple earned the award by switching from ardent Obama and Clinton supporters to supporting the current president.

The switch, bravely, took place on election night while they were attending the funereal Clinton Election watch party. They found that blase and fled to the “winner’s party” down the street.

The Beacon says their bravery is punctuated by a loss of friends in Manhattan and social standing on Fire Island. They have since left the Hamptons for Atlanta, where they can comfortably wear MAGA hats at the baths. Besides the Beacon’s award, they now have the president’s junior son’s cell phone on speed dial. Brave, indeed.

HIV virus eliminated in experiments

Scientists at Paris’ Institutes Pasteur announced they used metabolic activity inhibitors to eliminate the HIV virus from “reservoir” cells. HIV, even when brought down to undetectable levels, leaves a small amount of the virus latent within certain “reservoir” cells.

The Institute says current anti-retroviral treatment blocks HIV infection but is not able to eliminate the virus. The metabolic inhibitors give promise to eliminate HIV from the body, they said.

Spacey pleads not guilty to groping Nantucket man

Kevin Spacey’s video (youtube.com/watch?v=JZveA-NAIDI) makes you aware of just how riveting an actor he is, but his skill was not enough to keep him from being arraigned in person. A court ruled he must appear in a Massachusetts court on accusations that he groped a young man in Nantucket.

Spacey argued his attendance at the arraignment would “amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case.” Spacey has said he will plead not guilty to charges of indecent assault and battery.

The 18-year-old man claimed to be 23 years old and drank for hours with the actor before claiming he was “groped.” The Nantucket man videoed the groping and sent it to his girlfriend.

The incident occurred in 2016 and was made public by the man’s mother, a one-time Boston TV news personality.

Madonna sings at Stonewall Inn

Madonna, like most 60+ seniors, was looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve, so she dropped by New York’s Stonewall Inn for an impromptu performance. The self-proclaimed Queen of Pop performed “Like a Prayer” and Elvis Presley’s 1961 hit “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

She was accompanied only by her 13-year-old son, David Banda, on guitar.

Madonna had been named a “Stonewall Ambassador” by NY Pride and the “spur-of-the-moment appearance” comes on 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots.

