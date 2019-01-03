Tony’s Gay Agenda

CONCERTS

It has been said that out musician Jon Fuller‘s theatrical piano-pop is derived from the singer-songwriter tradition of the 1990s, that swath of pop that melded instrumental virtuosity and thoughtful and confessional lyrics with sophisticated compositions. His songs brim with imaginative rhyme schemes, thoughtful word selection, and interestingly crafted phrases. He sounds amazing and just looking at him gets my imagination brimming with interestingly crafted…well, positions.

The cellists of the Utah Symphony will perform a free concert of the works by Villa-Lobos, Piazzolla, Bach, and more in a cello-tastic evening of music featuring: Rainer Eudeikis, Matthew Johnson, John Eckstein, Walter Haman, Andrew Larson, Anne Lee, Louis Philippe Robillard, Kevin Shumway, and Pegsoon Whang.



7Monday — Jon Fuller

Hotel RL, 161 W. 600 South, 6 p.m. Free

— Cellists of the Utah Symphony in Concert

Libby Gardner Concert Hall, 1375 Presidents Cir., UofU, 7:30 p.m. Free

DRAG SHOWS

The Miss Great Beehive State Pageant system honors the long, rich tradition of drag artists in Utah. It’s primary goals include, but not limited to, honoring the legacy of the generations of Utah queens that pioneered local drag, create new standards of excellence for this liberating method of self expression, and most importantly, to be a platform for the betterment of our community. It sounds beautiful and inspired, but acrylic fingernails-crossed that Steve Harvey isn’t the host.



6Sunday — Miss Great Beehive State Pageant

Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 7 p.m.. Tickets $15, ticketfly.com

FUN RECURRING EVENTS

If you don’t know The Matrons of Mayhem by now you’re not missing out on much. Tehehe! I should lay off the spiked eggnog from Christmas, it may have gone bad. Anyhoo, Sunday Brunch and Bingo is a popular staple in the community and always a riot.

And if you do know about the Big Gay Fun Bus by now you’re probably in debt you gambler’s anonymous wannabes. Ha! Sorry, I just switched to the spiked fruitcake left over from Christmas. This raucous trip to Wendover draws so many homos, it’s a good bet you’ll have a gay ol’ time.

The Utah Gay Rodeo Association Chowdown always wrangles in a fabulous group of guys in chaps and gals with lassos. Just FYI, don’t expect leaving with being branded at least three times. Giddy up!

6Sunday — Sunday Brunch & Bingo with The Matrons of Mayhem

Off Trax Cafe, 259 W. Harvey Milk Blvd., 11 a.m. brunch, 1 p.m. bingo. Bingo cards $5 each

12Saturday — Big Gay Fun Bus to West Wendover

Club Try-Angles, 251 W. Harvey Milk Blvd., noon-9:30 p.m. Tickets $25, biggayfunbus.com

13Sunday — UGRA Chowdown

Sun-Trapp, 102 S. 600 West, 4:30 p.m. $5 donation

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

A longtime fabulous Utah favorite, DeeDee Darby-Duffin returns in a new concert Backstage at the Grand. She’s been a staple as far back (that I recall) as the 2010 Different = Amazing benefit show, to as recent (that I recall) as the 2017 Women’s Redrock Music Festival. Enjoy a night of music that will make you laugh, cry, ponder and wonder as DeeDee takes you on a journey of Jazz, Rhythm & Blues, and Soul.

Enjoy a night of Leather Daddies and Disney Princesses at the Imperial Royal Court of Northern Utah diabetes fundraiser. The event is hosted by

the Most Imperial Highnesses, Imperial Crown Prince and Princess XIX, Atticus and Emerald.

Voices Heard: #MeToo hosts 10 writers who take an assigned topic and write about events from their lives, stories that will leave you aching with truth, laughing your guts out, and feeling inspired. It’s a special fundraising event for the first time, in partnership with the Rape Recovery Center. The participating writers: Ellee Adams, Emily Bernath, Kellie Clement, Lauren Elkins, Megan Green, Liz Lambson, Anna F. Marasco, Cat Palmer, Regina Snape, and Crystal Young-Otterstrom.



10Thursday — Back to Basics with Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin

Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., 7:30 p.m, through Saturday. Tickets $10-20, grandtheatrecompany.com

12Saturday — Leather Daddies & Disney Princesses

Roy Eagles, 5130 S. 1700 West, 8 p.m. Tickets $6 at the door

14Monday — Voices Heard: #MeToo

Sugar Space Arts Warehouse, 132 S. 800 West, 6:30 p.m. Tickets $16, eventbrite.com

