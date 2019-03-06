Healthy Pride: March 16

Healthy Pride Day is a newly-conceived health-positive education event held three times a year and is presented by Ms. Leather SLUT 2018, Kit Robison. The 2019 Spring event will be held March 16 at the Utah Pride Center. Its purpose is to help bring better accessibility to accurate physical, mental, and sexual testing and education through partnerships with:

The Transgender Health and Adolescent Medicine Programs at the UofU, The Utah AIDS Foundation, The Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, The Huntsman Cancer Institute HOPE, Clinic 1A, The Colon and Rectal Surgery Center of St. Mark’s Hospital, ARUP Volunteer Phlebotomists, UPC psychologists and counselors, Utah Sex Positive Education, and Madazon Can-Can.

There are several one-hour classes scheduled throughout the day, as well physicians and healthcare associates available in HIPPA appropriate spaces for blood draws, swab tests, and screenings. Testing and screening will take place 10 am to 6:30 pm.

UAF and PPAU will conduct testing, coordinate with Clinic 1A and U PrEP clinic on education. HOPE will run a variety of health screenings and counseling. And volunteer phlebotomists and lab technicians will be available from ARUP to assist with testing.

Healthy Pride Day is a free event.