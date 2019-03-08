A social change film based in Utah needs a kickstart

A local new movie is in the Kickstarter stages and is looking for funding. The film, City of Salt: A Murder Mystery With A Greater Purpose, is described as a movie that speaks up for the LGBT community and addresses other issues such as teen suicide and opioid addiction.

The Kickstarter page calls City of Salt a murder mystery feature-film about a popular high school girl who goes missing in the midst of her father‘s political campaign. Authorities and those close to her attempt to unravel the mystery surrounding her disappearance from Salt Lake City.

The page continues: “City of Salt is not just a murder mystery film; it’s so much more. This film is all about impacting positive social change. The story speaks up for the LGBTQ community while addressing many other issues we have going on today, such as gun violence, opioid addiction, suicide/mental illness, and other cultural issues. It is so important that we talk about these issues and make a positive social change through narrative and cinema.

“The director[s] and producers are so passionate about this story that they have put up their own money and resources to make this film happen. However, there are so many costs associated with making a film and as for any project, the more funding we can put into it, the higher quality of a film we will be able to produce. Many of our cast and crew are working pro bono to get this story told, but there are many other expenses like sound/lighting equipment rental, props, location, film festival submission fees, feeding the cast/crew, (the list goes on and on). With your help and generosity, we will be able to get this story out there so hopefully it will help give a voice to those who are affected by these cultural issues every day.”

Director Alicia Oberle Farmer has been in the entertainment industry since she was 11 years old. In 2009, her passion for filmmaking began on the set of The Cell 2. In 2016, she founded the film production company Zepstone Media. City of Salt is Alicia’s feature-length screenwriting and directorial debut. She is looking forward to writing and directing on a feature-length scale.

Co-director John D. Farmer (Alicia’s husband) is an award-winning director and is known for his work on Attollo (2018) and Quaestio (2018). In addition to his work in independent films, he has also been in the music and entertainment industry for almost 30 years, having founded several independent and local radio stations in 2008. In July of 2018, John won multiple awards at the 48 Hour Film OUT Festival for Quaestio, Audience Choice Award and Best Use of Prop Award.

Additionally, the cast has been called and include Lauren Catherine, Claressa Swensen, and Utah locals Stacylyn Bennett, Jake Ulasich, Rocky Anderson, and Jim Dabakis.