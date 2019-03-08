Weekend Events: Gloria, Monarchs, four-legged friends, and more

8Friday — Gloria

Good Company Theatre continues its 2019 season with the cutthroat workplace drama Gloria by Obie Award-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.



It’s a regular workday in the offices of a legacy magazine in New York City. The intern is already there as a group of editorial assistants gather to take jabs at each other’s, well, everything. As they jockey for status (like at Q, bemoan the state of print media (like at Q), and do very little actual work (Q set the standard, LOL), they fail to notice something is wrong with one of their colleagues. A biting, darkly comedic play about just how far some people will go to fulfill their desperate ambitions.

Good Company Theatre, 2404 Wall St., Ogden, times vary through March 24. Tickets $20, www.goodcotheatre.com



— Little Shop of Horrors

The classic musical romp, Little Shop of Horrors, will haunt Main Street this weekend in an Off-Broadway way. The musical chronicles the story of Seymour, orphaned and living with a flower shop owner, Mr. Mushnick. The business is not doing well when Seymour happens upon a strange plant that changes his life. Who doesn’t love a man-eating fly trap?

Off Broadway Theatre and Laughing Stock Improv, 272 S. Main St., times vary through April 13. Tickets $12-16, the obt.org

9Saturday — RCGSE Monarch Show



The Royal Court of the Golden Spike Empire, Emperor XLIII Kayden From Hell, and the RCGSE College of Monarchs presents its finale show of AIDS Awareness Week with FIGHT|AIDS. Several past and present Monarchs will perform and all proceeds fund the RCGSE AIDS fun. Keep up the good fight!

The Sun-Trapp, 102 S. 600 West., 8 p.m. $5 donation, 21+ event

— Save Them All



Want to save them all … dogs and cats I mean? You better be saying yes. Today, expect to have a lot of fun, and to meet dozens of adorable, adoptable cats and dogs. Each participating rescue group and shelter (part of Best Animals’ NKUT Coalition) at the event has its own adoption application, interview process and adoption fee structure. Adoption fees help cover costs such as spay/neuter, vaccinations, and other medical needs. Please note that all participating shelters and our participating rescue groups offer same-day adoptions.

Potential adopters should come prepared with a valid form of identification and payment. If you’re a renter, it’s a good idea to have a letter from your landlord stating that you are allowed to have a pet. We welcome well behaved and socialized dogs on fixed leashes and under adult control. Meet-and-greet-areas will be staffed by volunteers and specialists who can help with introductions..

The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free – until you adopt a pet

10Sunday — Urban Flea Market



On the second Sunday of each month, The Urban Flea Market transforms a cool, new 20,000 square foot industrial warehouse style space at The Gateway into Salt Lake City’s biggest monthly flea market.



The indoor market features over 80 vendors offering the best eclectic and unique vintage and antique finds. Local craftsmen will provide cool handcrafted and upcycled vintage items. Local food trucks will be serving favorites throughout the day, along with coffee, cold beverages and snacks at our market commissary. Special guest DJ Bad Brad Wheeler from KUAA RADIO will be spinning Flea Market Rock all day!

The Gateway, 12 S. Rio Grande St., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free

PHOTO: The cast of ‘Gloria’, courtesy of GCT