Glenn Close and Sunset Boulevard’s next close-up

Dear Patti LuPone fans, please don’t be too disappointed that the upcoming film version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Sunset Boulevard will star Glenn Close. She is, after all, a Tony Award winner for her turn as silent-movie-star-turned-problematic-person Norma Desmond, and she can knock out those ALW tunes just as powerfully, so let’s all agree that there are no losers here.

Choreographer-turned-director Rob Ashford (The Sound of Music Live!) will handle the film with a screenplay by BAFTA-nominated writer Tom MacRae (threesome). For you young people, the project is an adaptation of the classic, Academy Award-winning Billy Wilder film about a delusional former star clinging to the hope of returning to the silver screen, and the young writer who enters her strange world. The production has a scheduled October start date and 2020 release planned, so Close still has another shot at that elusive Oscar the Academy keeps denying her.

Lee Daniels and Tyrese resurrect Teddy Pendergrass

If there was ever a person that earned the adjective “busy,” it’s Lee Daniels. Every time you turn around he has a new project on the burner. We like to think of this sort of hyper-productivity as a gay trait, and who knows, maybe science will find the genetic marker for it soon enough, but probably not before Daniels produces the upcoming biopic about R&B legend Teddy Pendergrass.

The sexy, soulful singer’s biggest hit, 1978’s “Close The Door,” is a perfect example of his baby-making slow jams, and will be sung (lip-synced?) in the film by none other than Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson, who’ll star as the tumultuous Pendergrass. Widow Joan Pendergrass will executive produce, and Little Marvin, creator of Amazon’s series Them, will pen the script.

Now, will Tyrese’s beard game be strong enough to make us think it’s Daddy Bear Teddy we’re watching? Because that’s the biggest question on our minds right now.

Charlize Theron takes aim at Atomic Blonde 2

Possibly while you weren’t looking, the Charlize Theron action film Atomic Blonde kicked up about a hundred million bucks at the box office and a devoted post-theatrical cult audience. And you know what that means: FRANCHISE TIME. If you missed it, Theron played a lady-loving British spy named Lorraine Broughton. The film was filled with neon, lesbian make-outs, cool music and ass-kicking. We’re fans. And we’re really fans of Theron’s plan to go down that road again.

Right now all we know is that the project is “going forward,” which could mean just about anything, and there’ll be more on this as it brings on a cast and start date. But in the absence of a Mad Max: Fury Road prequel or Theron stepping into James Bond’s shoes (and she should, quite frankly), we’re ready for a fast-tracking. We don’t even care if it goes straight to Netflix, please just bring on the furiosa.

Desperately seeking queer superhero

Now this is an interesting Help Wanted ad: Marvel is looking for an openly gay actor to play a superhero. The call is out for a roughly 30-to-50-year-old actor with a superheroic body to co-star in the 2020 film The Eternals. Any ethnicity will do, but there has been a stated preference for a queer candidate to take a role in the Chloe Zhao (The Rider) film. What’s up with this?

Well, last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stated that the studio wanted to incorporate more LGBTQ+ inclusion in their films, both in terms of casts and characters. And here is the form that commitment is taking. And you know what? We’ll take it. More on this one as it develops.

In fact, while we’re at it, we think it would be appropriate if Marvel not only included a queer actor or character here and there, but if an alternate universe all-LGBT Avengers happened and they destroyed anti-gay villains throughout the galaxy. Free ideas here, Hollywood.

