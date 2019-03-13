3rd Annual LOVELOUD Fest announced; pre-sale tix available today

The overwhelmingly popular LOVELOUD Festival returns this summer in third installment. Festival founder Dan Reynolds, lead singer of the Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons, today made the announcement.

The festival seeks to progress the relevant and vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept, and support LGBTQ+ youth in our communities. Through music, performance and an inspiring message, LOVELOUD and AT&T share vision of a future where LGBTQ+ youth are wholly connected to love and acceptance.

The LOVELOUD Festival will take place at USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City on Saturday, June 29, 2019; a significant date that coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. On the day of the event, LOVELOUD Festival will be streamed live in its entirety on AT&T’s social media handles.



The festival will feature a headlining performance by multi-platinum-selling pop star, Kesha, as well as a star-studded lineup of other artists that includes Martin Garrix, Tegan & Sara, Daya, Grouplove, K. Flay, PVRIS, and Laura Jane Grace. Additional performers and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

“LOVELOUD is back again this year and stronger than ever,” Dan Reynolds. “We are excited to celebrate our LGBTQ youth through music and spoken word. My hope is that they feel loved, accepted and perfect just the way they are. I invite all the political and religious leaders of Utah to join us as we show our LGBTQ youth that they are not just loved, but truly accepted and appreciated.”

LOVELOUD tickets go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m., and an exclusive pre-sale offer for previous attendees of the festival will be available today at 10 a.m. Festival goers may purchase tickets HERE.

The LOVELOUD Foundation will again aim to raise more than $1,000,000 from this year’s event, a goal that was surpassed at last year’s festival. Proceeds will benefit past beneficiaries The Trevor Project, GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, Tegan and Sara Foundation, and Encircle, as well as other vital organizations that proudly serve our LGBTQ+ youth.