9 cold-weather grooming essentials to get your skin Spring-ready

Keep winter’s drying effects at bay with these moisture-packed pick-me-ups

While you can’t avoid winter’s skin-damaging effects altogether, you can fortify your grooming routine with a vitamin-, mineral-, and moisture-enriched regimen that keeps your skin supple and soft despite the elements for that summertime silkiness even when it’s snowing out. Here are nine new products to add to your arctic arsenal.

1. Sothys Homme Energizing Face Cleanser

Save precious time in the morning with this three-in-one energizing facial cleanser – it washes, scrubs, and works as a mask (when left on for five to 10 minutes) – which features key ingredients like volcanic rock to stimulate skin cells and rhyolite grains for microdermabrasion. rladvancedlaserandskincarecenter.com, $34

2. Eraclea Daily Bamboo Exfoliant

For a face “as smooth as a baby’s tush,” as one reviewer put it, use this exfoliating micro-scrub every couple days (it says daily on the packaging, but you can chill a bit on the micro-scrub when the mercury is low) to remove impurities, oil and dead skin cells for a youthful glow that’ll look even more radiant when basked in the flames of a ski-lodge blaze. eracleaskincare.com, $45

3. Tom’s of Maine Organic Moisturizing Lip Balm

Sunflower, soybean and organic peppermint keep your lips lush and smooth – without the addition of harmful parabens, phthalates or phenoxyethanol – so you’re eager to pucker up on snow days spent in bed. tomsofmaine.com, $3

4. Aveda Hand Relief Night Renewal Serum & Foot Relief Moisturizing Creme

Your extremities won’t know what hit ’em with this one-two punch of relief from Aveda that at once soothes callused and dry feet while visibly reducing your hands’ dark spots and protecting their natural moisture barrier. aveda.com, $9-$35

5. Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil

Rosehip’s potent natural actives make it highly effective in bringing dehydrated and ageing skin back to life, but it also will make the hirsute among us happy: Lumbersexuals can embrace their softer side thanks to the organic oil’s beard-moisturizing properties. trilogyproducts.com, $54

6. Pacific Shaving Company Caffeinated Shaving Cream & After Shave

Hopped-up shave cream and after shave from Pacific Shaving Company not only promotes healthy skin (caffeine is an effective antioxidant) and reduces redness, but the buzz you’ll get can help you cut back on your morning joe-on-the-go. pacificshaving.com, $8

7. Superfood Infused Under Eye Serum

A hundred-thousand units of retinol – a form of vitamin A, and the most tested anti-wrinkle nutrient – are combined with deep-penetrating Moringa oil to comprise this eye-brightening serum that diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles so every day you can wake up fresh as a February dusting. amgnaturally.com, $66

8. Mister Pompadour Peppermint Shower Experience

Tea tree oil tickles the scalp as you lather up with this nourishing peppermint shampoo and conditioner combo that provides a breezy tingliness, like the wind whipping through your untamed mane on a trackless toboggan. misterpompadour.com, $25

9. LifeCell All-in-One Anti-Aging Treatment

This derma-approved, celeb-endorsed one-stop shop for men’s preventative and anti-aging skin care reduces the appearance of face fatigue, refreshes and hydrates the skin, and smoothes out the appearance of stubborn cellulite so nobody will bat an eye when you tell them you’re celebrating your seventh 29th birthday this spring. lifecellcream.com, $189

Mikey Rox is an award-winning journalist and LGBT lifestyle expert whose work has been published in more than 100 outlets across the world. He spends his time writing from the beach with his dog Jaxon. Connect with Mikey on Instagram @mikeyrox.