Bonanza Campout festival returns for year 4

Bonanza Campout, now in its fourth year, is a three-day music, art, and camping festival held at River’s Edge Campground near the Jordanelle Dam in Heber, Utah, over the weekend of June 21-23, 2019. Produced by Salt Lake City-based concert and festival production company Live Nite Events, Bonanza Campout is a popular multi-genre music festival hosting some of the largest and most discerning names in music year after year.

Bonanza Campout continues to solidify itself as a major contender in the national music scene delivering a fan offering that festival goers have come to expect of major festivals in an intimate boutique environment. Headlining performances at Bonanza Campout 2019 include hip-hop heavyweight and “the James Dean of rap” G-Eazy, Grammy-nominated electronic producer DJ Snake’s first-ever Utah performance, and larger-than-life Australian electro-glam pop-rock duo Empire of the Sun.

Additional high-profile artists on the 2019 lineup include: Griz, Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear, AlunaGeorge, Big Wild, Chromeo, Bishop Briggs, Smokepurpp, Two Feet, Yungblud, Sir Sly, and more.

While camping options are still available, onsite cabins have already sold out with limited RV sites remaining. Ticket prices range from $75-300, plus parking fee of $15. Visit bonanzacampout.com.

Photos by Jessica Bernstein