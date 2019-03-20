Spring Arts Guide

A Gallery/Allen+Alan Fine Art Presents:

Nicholas Coley Artist Opening Reception & Exhibition

March 21–April 20, agalleryonline.com

A Gallery

For 20 years Nicholas Coley has been painting full time, almost everyday, and is currently living in the San Francisco Bay area; “Twenty years later, I still paint on location, finding myself in relation to a place and seeking unity with my surroundings. More recently the matter of composition has played a prevalent role in my work, as I experiment with less conventional dynamics to arrange the urban and natural environments. I see no end to the possibilities of painting out in the world.”



Utah Arts Alliance Presents:

dreamscapes

March 21-April 15, showclix.com

The Gateway

A world of pure re-imagination, where immersive physical and digital artworks take you on an ethereal journey. This pop-up immersive art experience manifests the surreal nature of the subconscious in a 14,000 square foot labyrinth suitable for all ages to play, explore and of course, dream. The “Dream Makers” include more than 50 Utah artists and builders working with reclaimed materials donated by local partners. It’s Utah’s first environmentally sustainable immersive art attraction. Don’t miss this limited opportunity to dream with your eyes open as you move through the colorful vignettes designed to change the way that you experience art.

Egyptian Theatre Company and Ziegfeld Theatre Present:

Mamma Mia!

March 22–31, egyptiantheatrecompany.com

Egyptian Theatre, Park City

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years earlier. And it’s all done to the fabulous music of ABBA.

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art Presents:

Claire Taylor: Transcendence by Observation

March 22-April 20, utahmoca.org

UMOCA

In attempting to explain sublime experiences in words, one feels inadequate or pretentious. Perhaps this is why landscape painters have taken on depicting the sublime. Claire Taylor follows this tradition by visually expressing her ineffable encounters and conversations with what humans refer to as “the natural world” — a named distinction for wildlife and landscapes as if we are separate from them. Taylor challenges the construct of the nature/culture divide.

While the exhibition is currently on display, the opening reception is on March 22.

Utah Valley University School of the Arts Presents:

Curtain Up! An Evening Broadway

March 25, uvu.universitytickets.com

NCPA Smith Theatre, UVU

Enjoy some of the greatest songs and scenes from the American Theatre and beyond as UVU students and faculty perform such classics as Gypsy, West Side Story, and Fiddler on the Roof, alongside modern favorites such as Phantom of the Opera, CATS, Les Miserables, Wicked, and Dear Evan Hansen.



Plan-B Theatre Company Presents:

…Of Color

March 28–April 7, artsaltlake.org

Studio Theatre

Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

Short plays by and about people of color from the Theatre Artists of Color Writing Workshop. Driver’s License, Please by Olivia Custodio (a dark comedy about bagels, rental cars, and rednecks); American Pride by Iris Salazar (an even darker comedy about making America great again); Roar by Darryl Stamp (a dramedy about stand-up comedy); The Frailest Thing by Bijan Hosseini (a drama about the difference between wanting to live and not wanting to die).



Eccles Center Presents:

Parsons Dance

March 30, ecclescenter.org

Eccles Center Theater, Park City

The legendary, award-winning contemporary dance company returns from international tours, to our stage. Their brand of energized, athletic ensemble work is the signature of founders David Parsons and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley.

UofU Department of Theatre Presents:

The Rivals

April 5-14, kingsburyhall.utah.edu

Babcock Theatre, UofU

The Rivals is a tightly woven farce of aristocratic and bourgeois love rivalry in the city of Bath. Sheridan’s comic masterpiece spins its tale around two couples who are thwarted on their way to matrimony. Featuring some of theatre’s great comic characters, the windbag Sir Anthony Absolute and the foolish Mrs. Malaprop — The Rivals is an uproariously funny feast that satisfies many a lusty appetite all while poking good fun at our superficial, narcissistic, preening times.

Photo: Beau Pearson

Ballet West Presents:

Onegin

April 5–13, balletwest.org

Delta Performance Hall

George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater

A Utah premiere, Onegin follows the story of Madame Larina and her daughters Olga and Tatiana. Excited for her upcoming birthday, Tatiana welcomes family and friends to her family home where Olga’s fiance, Lensky, introduces his friend Onegin. Tatiana falls in love with him, even dreaming of him, but her love is not returned.

Utah Repertory Theater Presents:

Love and Sex in the Digital Age

April 5-28, arttix.com

Studio Theatre

Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

From the team that brought Straight and Afterglow to URT, the title says it all.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet Presents:

Star Dust: A Tribute to David Bowie

April 5, kingsburyhall.utah.edu

Kingsbury Hall, UofU

Combining technical precision, power, and passion, Complexions Contemporary Ballet transcends tradition in a groundbreaking mix of styles ranging from ballet to hip hop. Founded by former members of Alvin Ailey, Desmond Richardson and Dwight Rhoden, the company has been featured several times on the hit show So You Think You Can Dance. This season, the company performs an exhilarating program full of glitter and glam featuring Star Dust, an “utterly transfixing” tribute to the life and music of David Bowie.

Utah Symphony Presents:

Ben Folds with the Utah Symphony

April 9, artsaltlake.org

Abravanel Hall

Ben Folds is back by popular demand after several sold-out performances of his genre-bending music with the Utah Symphony. Don’t miss this incredible evening featuring one of the major music influences of our generation performing his greatest hits with a live symphony orchestra.

Repertory Dance Theatre Presents:

Voices

April 11-13, artsaltlake.org

Jeanne Wagner Theatre

Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

Four choreographers examine what makes community: how we communicate, organize and socialize; how we voice our opinions and solve our problems. RDT will present the Doris Humphrey masterpiece Passacaglia and Fugue in C Minor (1938) alongside a restating of Danielle Agami's 2016 work, Theatre. In addition, Voices will feature two world-premieres by the renowned Bebe Miller, and Bryn Cohn, winner of the 2018 REGALIA competition.

Red Butte Garden Presents:

Tatiana Varela Batik Art Exhibit

April 19-May 26, redbuttegarden.org

Red Butte Garden

Tatiana Varela was born in Colombia and immigrated to the United States 20 years ago. Before immigrating to America, she took up Batik art, an Indonesian discipline involving the production of dyeing colored patterns using beeswax onto a canvass. Her patterns depict the flora and fauna of her native South America, with beautiful images of plants, flowers, and especially tropical birds.

Samba Fogo Presents:

Fogo Vivo

April 25-27, artsaltlake.org

Jeanne Wagner Theatre

Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

Fogo Vivo (Living Flame), an evening of live music and dance ON FIRE. Drawing on rich Brazilian culture and mythology, Samba Fogo ignites the stage as they weave traditional and contemporary dance forms, fire spinning, and diverse live music. The live band for this year’s concert includes vocalists Solange Gomes and George Edgar Brown, backed by horn players, a string quintet, and the largest drum line Samba Fogo has ever featured on stage – a diverse and dynamic orchestra, providing a rhythmic and musical backdrop inspired by traditions from Cuba, Africa, and Brazil.



Egyptian Theatre Company Presents:

Park City Follies

April 26–May 5, egyptiantheatrecompany.com

Egyptian Theatre, Park City

The annual lampoon of all things Park City, starring an all-local cast.

Imagine Ballet Theatre Presents:

The Secret Garden

April 26-27, smithstix.com

Peery’s Egyptian Theater, Ogden

Based on the book by Frances Hodgson Burnett, with musical score written by Kurt Bestor, performed by Chamber Orchestra Ogden, and choreography by Raymond Van Mason.





Pygmalion Productions Presents:

Sweetheart Come

May 3-19, artsaltlake.org

Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre

Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

Emma Hauck realizes that her husband’s political ambitions are changing him — and their marriage. She finds refuge in her writing, and in the unexpected friendship of a new servant. As both relationships grow more complex, Emma must face difficult truths about herself that she never knew existed. Inspired by a heartbreaking true story, this new play explores the intersection between marriage, illness, and the power of a pencil.

Pioneer Theatre Company Presents:

Grease

May 10–25, pioneertheatre.org

Pioneer Theatre, UofU

They’re back — Danny and Sandy, the Pink Ladies and the Burger Palace Boys — dancing and singing their way through their senior year. Enjoy the songs we grew up singing and dancing to, such as “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’” and “You’re the One that I Want.”

Grand Theatre Company Presents:

West Side Story

May 16–June 8, grandtheatrecompany.com

Grand Theatre, SLCC

Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to 1950’s New York City as two young lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.

Utah Repertory Theater Presents:

Angels in America Part One: Millenium Approaches

May 31-June 15, artsaltlake.org

Studio Theatre

Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

Tony Kushner’s two-part epic historical drama captures the lives of the HIV-positive Prior; Louis, his lover who abandons him; Joe, a closeted gay Mormon; his Valium-addicted wife Harper; Roy Cohn, a notorious lawyer from the McCarthy hearings, dying of AIDS, and others. Kushner summons a restless pastiche of the historical and the supernatural, the theological and the political — all told with surging theatricality.

