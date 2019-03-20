Tony’s Gay Agenda

ART EXHIBITIONS

In honor of Earth Day, Urban Arts Gallery presents “Pale Blue Dot”, an exhibit of local art celebrating our wondrous home planet. The talented group of local artists has created a collection of work that showcases the beauty of nature, as well as pieces made from found objects and recycled materials. This evocative exhibit is designed to uplift, inspire, and remind us of our all-important relationship with our planet and our environment.

Featured artists include: Alice Bain Toler, Brian Hennesy, Brooke Neilsen, Cathy Cash, Chelsea Ekberg, Christina Levi, Emily Nicolosi, Horacio Rodriguez, Jada K. Hughey, James Joel Holmes, John Larsen, Josie White, Julie Fesko-Penman, Justin Moore, Kurt Beswick, Paola F. Bidinelli Giusti, Sarah Larsen, Sarina Villareal, Steve Stones, Thomas Burdett, and Todd Powelson.



2Tuesday— Pale Blue Dot

Urban Arts Gallery, The Gateway, 116 S. Rio Grande St., hours vary through April 28, with a gallery stroll reception on April 19, 6-9 p.m. Free

CONCERTS

Donna Missal’s debut album, This Time, released September 2018, is a fiery, blues-rocking, soul-inflected platter that’s put the non-binary performer square in our sights. “Keep Lying” rages with old-school grit while “Girl” doubles down on neo-soul.

Samia is a 22-year-old New Yorker who has already begun to make a name for herself with her highly acclaimed lyrics and raw, electric energy. She has an amazing ability to turn painful experiences into something relatable and transcendent — becoming an influential voice for the younger generation.

Live at the Eccles presents Howard Jones Acoustic Trio — an intimate stripped-down trip through Jones’ 30-year music career. Featuring Jones on electric piano, Robin Boult (Roger Daltry, Dave Stewart, Fish) on acoustic guitar and Nick Beggs (Kajagoogoo, Belinda Carlisle, John Paul Jones) on chapman stick, the show delivers a fresh take on Jones’ best-known hits and more.



21Thursday — Donna Missal w/ Samia

Soundwell, 149 W. 200 South, 7 p.m. Tickets $15 Adv/$18 Day of, smithstix.com

— Howard Jones Acoustic Trio Tour

Delta Performance Hall, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., 7:30 p.m. Tickets $30-75, artsaltlake.org

DANCE

Utah’s newest commercial dance company Junction Dance Company, in their second season, debuts Rebirth. Through explosive dancing, a unique artistic voice, diverse presentation of music and variety of styles, this spiritual journey of shedding the old in order to create room for transformation will have you at the edge of your seat — possibly with your feet up in stirrups!



29Friday — Rebirth

Black Box Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 8 p.m., through Sunday. Tickets $17, artsaltlake.org

FUN

The Ogden Downtown Alliance presents the 2nd annual Spring Beer Fest which celebrates the gritty side of O-Town pride, all the while making efforts to restore the Ogden Union Station. The 2019 libation lineup includes, but not limited to: Roosters Brewing Co., Mountain West Hard Cider, Talisman Brewing Co., Red Rock Brewing, New World Distillery, Proper Brewing Co., and Toasted Barrel Brewery.



23Saturday — Spring Beer Fest

Ogden Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden, 5-9 p.m. Tickets $10-20, eventbrite.com

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

Local performing artists and self-proclaimed “weirdos” are gathering again to celebrate the old vaudeville tradition of the Weirdo Act. Gonzo Rising All-Weirdo Revue returns to trace the history of the weird and experimental acts historically used to clear the theaters.

Performances include the Puppets in the City adult puppet theatre; the Paralysisters; kiddie pools full of avarice; The Swear Bears; the Quiet Lodge; Uncle Dizzno; Dinosaur Ballet; three apocalypses; comedy sex therapist Famke Roumstead; and features international experimental music sensation and performing artist, Mx Darling Fitch of Berlin, Germany. The show is not age-restricted, but weird means weird, and parental guidance is suggested.

Out-and-proud actor, comedian and master storyteller Kevin Allison is a founding member of legendary comedy troupe The State whose MTV series remains a cult classic. He is also the creator and host of RISK!, the award-winning live show and podcast where stories range from hilarious to provocative to heartbreaking. RISK! features Kevin and area storytellers who will tell true, personal tales “they never thought they’d dare to share.”



27Wednesday — Gonzo Rising II

Beehive Social Club, 666 S. State St., 7-10 p.m.. Tickets $10 at the door

29Friday — Kevin Allison’s RISK!

Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 6 p.m. Tickets vary $22 Adv/$25 Day of, metromusichall.com

PHOTO: Donna Missal