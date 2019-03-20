Registration for the 2019 Spring Season is now open.
Register at UGFL.LeagueApps.Com
March 13, 2019: Rookie Camp
March 20 & 27: Clinics
Sunday March 31: UGFL DRAFT
April 3: Team Practices
April 10 to June 12: Weekly Games Every Wednesday Night
June 19: Play-off Games
June 26: Championship Game
All events (Excluding the Draft) will be at 6:30 pm at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City.
Utah Gay Football League’s Spring Season registration open
Registration for the 2019 Spring Season is now open.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.