Q Talks, Lunch ‘n’ Learn, a Gay-la

Q Talks – Greg Prince | ‘Gay Rights and the Mormon Church’



Gregory Prince draws from over 50,000 pages of public records, private documents, and interview transcripts to capture the past half-century of the Mormon Church’s attitudes on homosexuality. Initially that principally involved only its own members, but with its entry into the Hawaiian political arena, the church signaled an intent to shape the outcome of the marriage equality battle. That involvement reached a peak in 2008 during California’s fight over Proposition 8, which many came to call the “Mormon Proposition.”

Prince’s avocation in history has led him to write dozens of articles and three books, including the award-winning volumes David O. McKay and the Rise of Modern Mormonism (coauthored with Wm. Robert Wright) and Leonard Arrington and the Writing of Mormon History.

QTalks, hosted by the University of Utah Press and Equality Utah will be held Monday, March 25, 7-8:30 p.m., at the Marriott Library, 295 S. Campus Dr., UofU. It is a free event, but guests must register at eventbrite.com.

Lunch and Learn-Pronouns 101

You can’t always know what someone’s pronouns are by looking at them. Asking and correctly using someone’s pronouns is one of the most basic ways to show your respect for their gender identity.

When someone is referred to with the wrong pronoun, it can make them feel disrespected, invalidated, dismissed, alienated, or dysphoric ( often all of the above.)

Hence, Sage Utah hosts Lunch and Learn on Thursday, March 28. on the subject of proper usage of pronouns in the LGBTQ community – What are they? Why are they important? Who is using them? How do we use them correctly? So pack a lunch and get learning. The class will be held at the Utah Pride Center, 1385 S. Main St., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

UGLCC 3rd Annual Gay-la

The annual Gay-la and membership drive is the Utah Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce’s premier event and it gives you an opportunity to network with a phenomenal group who support Utah’s LGBT community.

The evening includes keynote speaker, Bobby Edwards, CEO of Squatty Potty (featured on Shark Tank, Dr. Oz and many other prominent national and international media outlets) and entertainment by the amazing Tribeca Ensemble. Hope Woodside will emcee and Gia Bianca Stephens is one of the special hostesses.

The event is on April 4 at the Cottonwood Country Club, 1780 E. Lakewood Dr., Holladay, 6-9 p.m.; dress code is cocktail attire. Tickets are $25, available at bit.ly/utahgayla.

PHOTO: Author Gregory Prince