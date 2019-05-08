Volunteers needed for Art Access’ Utah Arts Festival Art Yard Booth

Art Access has been invited to run an Art Yard Booth again this year at Utah Arts Festival, June 20-23. The theme this year is “Insects in the Art Yard”, and volunteers are needed to make make BUG PUPPETS.

Art Access needs 3-4 volunteers per shift per day. In exchange for volunteering, you will receive free admittance to the festival the day you are scheduled (you can enjoy it before and/or after your shift) and a t-shirt. Multiple shifts are available per day. For example, 11:30 am-3:30 pm, 3-6:30 pm, and 6-9:30 pm. The commitment deadline is Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Please email megan@accessart.org to volunteer.