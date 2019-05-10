Stay at one of these 6 LGBTQ-welcoming hotels for WorldPride NYC

For the entirety of June (and the first time in its history), WorldPride lands in the center of the universe – New York City – to commemorate Stonewall’s 50th anniversary, which will culminate in the massive LGBTQ Pride March on June 30 – and of course you’re going to need a place to rest your pretty little head after each day’s blowout events. Consider booking these fine hotels that are welcoming our community with open arms.

1. INNSiDE by Meliá New York NoMad

Recently TAG-approved as a LGBTQ friendly hotel, INNSiDE by Meliá rolls out the proverbial rainbow carpet for queer guests who kick up their highest heels in spacious, stylish guestrooms that boast the most my-opinion-only comfortable beds (it’s like sweet-dreaming on a marshmallow) and brim with natural light through over-sized windows. The highly rated The Wilson restaurant, adjacent to the always-abuzz lobby, serves up affordable contemporary dishes (order the Brussels sprouts!) in the context of Manhattan dining prices, only to be usurped with wallet-friendly starting stay rates of $199 a night. Meliá extends it commitment to our community beyond its physical presence as a key sponsor of the 34th Annual AIDS Walk in Central Park. innsidenyc.com

2. Arlo Hotels

Arlo SoHo and Nomad boutique hotels, both of which feature floor-to-ceiling bedroom windows and stunning rooftops for sweeping views of Manhattan (plus a full-service restaurant, bar, java shop, and 24-hour bodega for all your “supplies”), offers 15 percent off best available rates with code PRIDE at checkout as well as 15 percent off in the bodega and free coffee throughout your stay. arlohotels.com

3. Crown Plaza HY36

The Hudson Yards-adjacent Crowne Plaza HY36 offers a Pride package for guests itching to get their party on upon check-in. Revelers who book the deal will receive a curated in-room gift bag – complete with Pride-themed bandanas, fans, and Absolut Rainbow Vodka minis – to pregame the parade, and the property will donate $5 to a select LGBTQ charity each time the package is booked.

For LGBTQ couples inspired by all the love in the air, the hotel’s resident ordained minister can officiate the elopement of a lifetime on site. Paying homage to pioneering authors of the movement, the hotel also will display famed works of classic and modern LGBTQ literature throughout the common area and in-suite for guests to enjoy. crowneplazahy36.com

4. Moxy Hotels

The newly opened Moxy Chelsea and veteran Pride destination Moxy Times Square will offer its Pre-Pride WarmUp package that includes access to exclusive LGBT celebrations, like the Pride Luminaries rooftop brunch and a historical excursion through Greenwich Village, plus a glass of champagne to toast LGBTQ solidarity upon arrival.

In addition to the hotel package, which includes fabulous and complimentary Pride gear (packed with rainbow and glitter everything!), both properties will feature exciting programming exclusive to each hotel, including a special #TALKAtMoxy at Moxy Times Square and an Instagrammable color explosion inside Putnam & Putnam’s flower shop at Moxy Chelsea. moxy-hotels.marriot.com

5. Hilton Hotels

Hilton’s Weekend Like a Local package includes 50 percent off Sunday nights plus discounts for local experiences when you book three nights with Hilton (about 50 locations are available) for WorldPride. Broadway shows, museums and galleries, world-class restaurants, and that iconic skyline are all part of the Big Apple magic, and if you need a break from all the extra-ness of Pride proper, you can cop discounts through the hotel chain, including 50 percent off Unlimited Biking rental and tours, 30 percent off Roundabout Theatre tickets, 20 percent off site-seeing bus tours from On Location Tours, and much more from participating partners. travel.hilton.com

6. AKA NY

AKA NY properties will provide travelers with Pride-themed items, a dedicated team of Pride experts to help navigate the abundant celebrations, special LGBTQ film screenings at select properties, and other exciting add-ons for travelers who book the WorldPride package. Each AKA location – in a different, vibrant neighborhood on Manhattan – will help visitors immerse themselves in this year’s landmark celebration. To book this package, call the AKA hotel of your choice directly. stayaka.com

Mikey Rox is an award-winning journalist and LGBT lifestyle expert whose work has been published in more than 100 outlets across the world. He spends his time writing from the beach with his dog Jaxon. Connect with Mikey on Instagram @mikeyrox.