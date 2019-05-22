HRC Annual Dinner; Partner Violence Conference

15th Annual HRC Utah Dinner

The HRC Utah Steering Committee and Dinner Team cordially invite you to join us in an elegant evening of togetherness and community. The 15th Annual Utah Dinner brings together nearly 1,000 of HRC Utah’s members, friends, families, and allies for an evening of inspiration and celebration at the landmark Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

The evening begins with a cocktail reception, where guest mingle while they review a dazzling array of silent auction items. The action then moves to the ballroom, for a memorable dinner followed by thought-provoking speakers and live entertainment.

This event regularly attracts some of Utah’s leading-edge businesses and political figures, and it has become one of the “must-attend” events of the year. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of history as we celebrate the LGBTQ milestones achieved and rise to face the many challenges still ahead.

Saturday, July 20, 4–11 pm

The Grand America Hotel

555 S Main St, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111

Tickets available at hrcutah.org

Reducing Intimate Partner Violence for Sexually & Gender Diverse Individuals Conference

This conference will present an overview of the various issues that impact interpersonal violence for sexually and gender diverse individuals and families. The conference will prepare professionals and advocates to address a range of issues including trauma-informed care and prevention.

Hope and resilience will be an underlying theme for all sessions, providing inspiration for expanding resources. This year we’ve added two additional options for breakout presentations allowing attendees to more fully customize their conference experience.

Box lunches will be provided (included in registration fee). Register here: https://latgou.wildapricot.org/event-3309654

Friday, May 31, 8:45 am – 4:15 pm

LGBTQ Affirmative Psychotherapist Guild of Utah

1399 S 700 East, Ste 2, Salt Lake City, Utah 84105