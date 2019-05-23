Tony’s Gay Agenda

DANCE

Millennium Dance Complex Pre-Professional Company presents their collection of work in a two-performance showcase. Choreography by Ashlee Vilos, Jeffrey Louiza, Kylie Bronk, Patrick Cubbidge, and more.

23Thursday — The Showcase

Black Box Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 6 & 8:30 p.m. Tickets $15, artsaltlake.org

DRAG SHOWS/PRIDE AFTER-HOURS

Come in your greatest genderfuckery and stand in solidarity with our transgender/gender non-conforming friends kick offing this year’s Utah Pride festivities with GenderFuQ Pride Kick-off Party. Hosted by Mona Diet, the evening includes an eclectic mix of punk rock, cabaret and plenty of drag to fit your non-conforming needs. Starring Shecock & The Rock Princess, Fists In The Wind, Press Gang Union, and Stop Karen with performances from Gene Banner, Havoq Luscivia, and Pall Maul.

Over the Pride weekend, JRC Events presents three nights of SLC Pride 2019. Night One is with Naomi Smalls – a fabulous evening of performances by special guests Gia Bianca Stephens, EllissDee, Icky Rogers & Wiltavious, Kay Bye, The Whore of ’94, Eva Chanel Stephens, Agony Ray, Izzy Lovely, badlucy69, Linnox Green, Jude Wanders, Lilia Maughn, and Terra Flesh.

Night Two celebrates with Kim Chi and special guests Feral Ann Wilde, Aphrodeity, London Skies, Mi DVRSTY, Rose, Bunny Bang Bang, Ryanna Woods, Nadia Nice, Indi Skies, Jafabulous, Mandy Morphine, Janice Janice Janice, and Austin Bakaric.

Night Three brings in Reyna and Totem City … Bam!

Blaq Void is an underground Electronic and Hip-Hop event company that was founded in 2014. Journey through the mysterious place between dreams and discover the most illusive sounds in electronic music. Blaq Void conquers every terrain from Ambient to Hip Hop. Upon this vessel lies pinnacles of genres not fully uncovered.

And on Saturday, June 1, they are PROUD to bring you KANDY’s LOUD AND PROUD tour; a first of its kind LGBTQ PRIDE festival tour. A full lineup of LGBTQ artists will be performing to help us make 2019 PRIDE the biggest yet. The Void beckons you.

30Thursday — GenderFuQ Pride Kick-off Party Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 7 p.m., age 21+. Tickets $15/Adv-20/Dos, Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 7 p.m., age 21+. Tickets $15/Adv-20/Dos, ticketfly.com

31Friday — SLC Pride 2019: Naomi Smalls Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 9 p.m., age 21+. Tickets $20-150, eventbrite.com

1Saturday — SLC Pride 2019: Kim Chi Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 9 p.m., age 21+. Tickets $20-150, eventbrite.com

— Kandy’s Loud and Proud Tour The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, 9 p.m. Tickets $15, showclix.com 2Sunday

—SLC Pride 2019: Reyna Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 8 p.m., age 21+. Tickets $15-100, eventbrite.com

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

Presented by Jazz Arts of the MountainWest will be Emilee Floor’s album release celebration. Audience members will be part of the promotional video in a ‘night club’ atmosphere. Special guests and friends Jack Wood, vocalist, and Doug MacDonald, guitar will join in the programming.

Join Laziz Kitchen for the third monthly Drag Branch at Laziz Kitchen – International Pride edition! In celebration of Pride and 50 years since stonewall, they are taking this time to honor the LGBTQ community globally, especially for those who continue to fight for their right to exist. Every queen will be doing a number from a different country, and will give context about current LGBTQ laws globally throughout. It’s a boozy, casual, standing room brunch to support our sisters in their act, and nosh on tasty Lebanese bites. Be sure to bring some dollars to tip the performers you love!

25Saturday — Emilee Floor Album Release Party Black Box Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 7 p.m. Tickets $10, artsaltlake.org

26Sunday — Drag Brunch at Laziz Kitchen Laziz Kitchen, 912 Jefferson St. W, noon-2 p.m. Tickets $35, eventbrite.com

PHOTO: Blaq Void