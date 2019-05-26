Obituary: Dennis Rowley Gwyther, 1968–2019

Dennis Rowley Gwyther’s life was suddenly taken on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the age of 50.

Dennis was born Nov. 16, 1968, in Ogden, Utah and grew up in the surrounding Salt Lake area. He enlisted in the Army out of high school. After leaving the service, Dennis became a DJ known as “DJ D” and played several bars and clubs around the western U.S.

Dennis loved making events “bigger and better,” which led to a career in audio and theater tech. He was instrumental in the opening of several bars and clubs over nearly three decades. Dennis’ lifelong dream was to own his own nightclub that he could make “bigger and better.” He was always willing to use his expertise and connections to help causes he believed in, including many LGBTQ events. He could always be found just off camera and out of the spotlight. He spent two summers traveling the country with a 100-foot video wall for the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Walk.

Later in life, Dennis found a new love for flying. He loved spending his last years as a flight attendant for SkyWest Airlines. When he wasn’t hard at work, he spent his time camping and traveling with his husband and kids, taking them on “great adventures” across the United States. Dennis also had a passion for sailing since being introduced early in life by good friends. He served as a member of the board of directors for the Great Salt Lake Yacht Club and was often found on his boat, “Bearly Behaving.”

Dennis married the love of his life on Dec. 20, 2013, the moment they were legally allowed. He adored being “daddy dearest” to his teenaged son, Josh, and daughter, JoJo, whom he leaves behind along with his loving husband, Matthew Lance Gwyther. He is also survived by his parents Barbara Walton Rowley and David (Kristine) Rowley, brothers Brian (Brandi) Rowley, Jason (Patty) Rowley and sister Jennifer (Denise) Rowley, as well as many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his chosen family he found in the LGBTQ community.

With Dennis, jokes were plenty and always with a dose of sarcasm and crassness. Forever the big brother, he was always teasing. His smug grin and unique laugh will forever be heard in memories of his life.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Pierpont Place, 163 West Pierpont Ave (240 S), Salt Lake City from 6–9 pm. There will be an opportunity to share memories and celebrate the life of Dennis, as he will be missed by so many and never forgotten.