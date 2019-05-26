SLC mayoral candidates on Pride and the LGBTQ community — in under 100 words

Yes, we made politicians say their message in under 100 words. (Maniacal laugh). So many people are running to replace Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski that we’d have to do a full issue otherwise.

Have you decided who you are supporting yet? Maybe 100 words on our community and Pride might help:

I firmly believe that city government should serve inclusively; this means that a Mayor should lean in — and give our LGBTQ community leaders a seat at the table. As Salt Lake City grows, I will ensure we intentionally cultivate and foster local talent from tech to creatives to entrepreneurs. Those seeking a vibrant and progressive community should be able to grow roots here in Salt Lake City free of discrimination. Affordable housing, clean air, and well-paying jobs are LGBTQ issues, and we need to treat them as such.

I’m a proud ally of the LGBTQ+ community. I’m proud of the way Salt Lake City has championed many diverse issues in our conservative state; as mayor, we’ll continue that fight. We’ll create a city where all people, from all backgrounds, will want to call Salt Lake City home by ensuring our non-discrimination laws are strong and our diverse communities are safe. While fighting for greater equality and equity, we’ll also work to create better air quality, fight climate change, increase affordable and accessible housing, and take care of those who are experiencing homelessness. I hope to earn your vote.

Salt Lake City Pride and its festivities are critical and are an extension of the love shared amongst the LGBTQIA+ community. The growing visibility of all members of this community shows that Salt Lake City values diversity and progress. Salt Lake City residents have a long-standing reputation for making members of its community feel valued. We are a family and all parts are integral here. Our culture is vast and has space to expand. Looking forward to pride!

To me, Pride is making sure no one feels like they’re on the outside looking in. Growing up in the Utah foster care system, I learned the value of compassion and inclusion — everyone in our community must be valued, protected, and respected. I am proud of our strong LGBTQ+ and queer communities. We still have a lot of work to do and as your mayor, I will begin with prioritizing a ban on conversion therapy centers in our city. I am proud to be an ally to our LGBTQ+ community. Happy Pride and 50th Anniversary of Stonewall!

A full-throated “Happy Pride!” to one and all! Our community is strong because we embrace everyone, regardless of who you love, what you believe or how you live your life. As the first openly gay person elected to Salt Lake City government, I served eight years on the city council advocating for equality. Designating Harvey Milk Boulevard and hiring social workers to help people experiencing homelessness are among my proudest accomplishments. Our next mayor must have the experience, expertise, and temperament to keep us moving forward. Consider your options carefully; I hope you’ll agree I’m the right person for the job.

D Christian Harrison, iamforslc.org

Pride is a reminder that 50 years ago, trans women of color sparked a movement that continues to bless the lives of people around the world. Pride drives the queer community to seek justice — not just for ourselves, but for the intersectional world we live in; where it is true that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”. Pride is a community that coaxes us into the full light of day. I benefit from Pride. You benefit from Pride. Gay, straight, trans … whatever road you walk, you’re free to walk it with more authenticity because of Pride.”

These are the things that Pride means to me: Dr. Reese and Maggie, who loved us and fought for us during the plague throughout the late 80s and early 90s. Being inspired in 1996 by the women who courageously stood up for the first GSA in Utah. Rejoicing in 2013 with hundreds of other LGBTQ+ people when marriage equality was legalized in Utah. Standing together in 2015, with government leaders and two apostles from the LDS Church as the historic non-discrimination bill was signed. Almost every day saying, kindly and bravely, “this is who I am, and I’m proud of it!”