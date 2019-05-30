Reality dating competition show to premiere its first sexually fluid season with two contestants from Utah

MTV network is set to premiere the first sexually fluid reality dating competition show in the United States. The series, Are You The One? will be hosted by Terrence J., and premieres Wednesday, June 26. The competition series in a “signature” format will follow 16 singles (including two from Utah) as they head off to Hawaii in hopes of finding their “perfect match” and splitting a $1 million cash prize. For the first time ever, all the singles identify as sexually fluid, meaning there are no gender limitations in perfect matches, and finding love is fair game.

Are You The One? also introduces Dr. Frankie, a relationship expert who works with the singles to help them become better daters and navigate between drama, poor choices and reoccurring patterns in relationships. Dr. Frankie also helps the singles identify current disaster-dating trends such as ghosting, benching and stashing, and tests them on their willingness to fall into these painful trends.

Host Terrence J. digs deeper with the cast than ever before, helping coach and guide them to tap into their true feelings and follow their hearts.

From coming out moments, to discovering sexual and gender identity, Are You The One? tells powerful stories about navigating relationships and finding love as a sexually fluid individual for the first time ever on a reality dating show.

See the contestants below:

Brandon Davis, 25, Salt Lake City, UT

Kylie Marie Smith, 24, Salt Lake City, UT

Jonathan Short, 28, Panama City Beach, FL

Amber Martinez, 23, Yonkers, NY

Basit Shittu, 25, Brooklyn, NY

Danny Prikazsky, 27, San Jose, CA

Jasmine Olson, 21, Oxford, MS

Jenna Brown, 25, Bloomington, IN

Justinavery “Justin” Palm, 24, Palmdale, CA

Kai Wes, 26, Chepachet, RI

Kari Snow, 23, East Hanover, NJ

Max Gentile, 25, Columbus, OH

Nour Fraij, 25, Kenilworth, NJ

Remy Duran, 27, New York, NY