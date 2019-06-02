AJA, rained out Saturday night, will perform today

A sudden thunderstorm late Saturday night forced the cancellation of keynote performer AJA at the Utah Pride Festival.

AJA will perform at 11:55 a.m. on the Main Stage in the southeast corner of the grounds, located at Washington Square.

“Our sincere and most grateful thanks to the amazing Aja for their kindness. They will perform on Sunday! Do not miss it,” Festival leaders posted on the Utah Pride Center’s Facebook page.

The Utah Pride Festival will open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Sunday.