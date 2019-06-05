Long-time Salt Lake drag performer Vivaca Starr dies at 31

“Oh my beautiful daughter, friend, confidant and little monster. May all heaven’s angels and all the music of the universe carry you to your next adventure.

Today the world is truly lesser from your passing. Be at peace Vivaca Starr / Skyler,” wrote John Griffin, who performed as Nova Starr and was Vivaca’s drag mother, on Facebook.

“I am truly sad. Viv I love you always and forever. You taught me so much, I am truly grateful for everything. May you walk with peace and power in the heavens. Love you,” wrote Aria Starr.

“You were one of the first people I met in Salt Lake City and a Person/Drag Queen of beauty and love beyond compare. Your loss will be felt by the many people whom you inspired and opened up their minds including me. Until we meet again I bid you Rest In Peace!” wrote Michael Super.

“You were literally the first person in the community who had taken me under your wing. You did my makeup for my first photo shoot! I hope you found love and peace and happiness in the next life! Love you angel and I’m forever grateful for you! I know you’re in much better hands now. No more struggle or pain, again I’m so thankful to have known you,” wrote Treasure Nicole Forsyth.

“She was always so supportive of my drag when I first began, wrote Savannah Van Cartier. “We have lost one of our own and my heart aches in solidarity with her family, both given and chosen. Your fight is over Vivaca Starr, but you left your mark on us. Thank you for the work you did while you were with us as a Queen and as Crown Princess 37. You will live on in the memories of all who knew you, rest now and twirl for the kids in heaven.”

“I love you and your sarcastic remarks. Thank you for being my friend all of these years, and never holding back. This one is definitely going to leave a hole in the hearts of the community! I hope you’re finally able to rest easy without any pain,” wrote Tina Bergström.

“You were my very first LGBT+ friend, and even through the last few days you were always right there for me with a text or a call,” wrote RJ Error. “You were my constant, my guide. I always knew I could call you with anything and you’d be right there with advice or a bottle and we would get through any problem. Even when I was half the country away you would check on me and make sure I was ok. I will never forget everything you’ve done for me. And I’m still sorry about throwing up in your wig that one time.”

“Heartbroken to hear about Vivaca Starr. Thank you for being such a fierce queen and supporter of everyone in SLC. You were such an amazing supporter of local drag. I will fondly remember our times at Try-Angles and Gossip, together talking about everything from drag to boys and Pokémon. Rest In Power my friend,” wrote Ben Matthews.

“It has turned into a somber afternoon. One of the first queens I got to see live on stage, a true staple and inspiration in our community. Rest easy, Vivaca Starr,” wrote Jordan Clements.

“I remember you were the first drag queen I ever came out to, talked to even. I met you through a mutual friend and helped you decorate club sound when it was still popular cause you were stressing out to get it done, wrote Agustin Garcia. “We talked, laughed and had drinks. You invited me into the LGBTQ community that day and I could never thank you enough for that. Before I left for deployment we talked about getting drinks as soon as I get back.. I guess I didn’t make it in time. I’m so sorry. May you rest easy queen. Love you always!”

A memorial service is being planned for Sunday, June 16 at the Sun Trapp.