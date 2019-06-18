Affirmation International Conference this weekend

Being your authentic self can be a revolutionary act. Whether it’s being open with your sexual orientation, expressing your gender identity, or practicing your faith; just being you can be challenging. At this year’s Affirmation International Conference, we want to celebrate you being authentically you while exploring love, hope, healing, and connection. Join LGTBQ Mormons, their family members, and their friends from around the world and from across the spectrums of sexual orientation, gender identity, faith, and relationship with the Church in sharing and growing from our experiences.

Affirmation will hold its International Conference at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo, June 21-23. This event is for the LGBTQIA+ community, their families, and friends. This is a time to fellowship and recharge as we speak, teach, and share our experiences with each other in empowering and authentic ways.

Conference speakers will include:

1. Rebecca Solen: Veteran, trans advocate, and former candidate for Congress.

2. Greg Prince: Author of Gay Rights and the Mormon Church: Intended Actions, Unintended Consequences.

3. Stacey Harkey: Actor/Writer previously on BYUTV’s wildly popular “Studio C.”

4. Charlie Bird: BYU Cosmo the Cougar, 2016-2018

5. Matt Easton: Recent BYU grad who publicly declared in his graduation speech, “I am proud to be a gay son of God.”

This year, Affirmation will again offer its popular and well-attended church leader track for interested local leaders. This track will provide space for participants to gather and learn about the LGBTQIA+ members they serve.

Affirmation will also make available the critically-acclaimed and effective “QPR Suicide Prevention” training for conference goers.

At the Saturday night session, the Executive Committee of Affirmation — President Nathan Kitchen, Senior Vice President Laurie Lee Hall, and Vice President Jairo Fernando González Díaz — will share “What’s Next” for Affirmation in the rapidly changing environment of LGBTQIA+ issues. We invite you to be a part of this exciting time in Affirmation’s history.

For more information about the conference: https://affirmation.org/events/2019-international-conference/