RCGSE Emperor I Pepper Prespentt to present oral history

The Utah Queer Historical Society’s July oratory will feature Pepper Prespentt, who will give her oral history to the public on Wednesday, July 31, 6:30 p.m., at the Utah Pride Center, 1380 S. Main St.

Pepper has been an LGBTQ rights activist since the 1970s. She helped to fund and support the establishment of the Gay Help Line in the 70s and 80s. In 1976, Pepper was one of the founders of the Royal Court of the Golden Spike Empire and is one of its most active members to this day, having earned a Lifetime Reign as Emperor 1 and King Father of Utah of the Golden Spike Empire. In May, Pepper received the Kristen Ries Community Service Award for her many years of activism.