Damn These Heels LGBTQ Film Festival turns 16

The 16th annual Damn These Heels LGBTQ Film Festival opens this weekend, July 12-14, at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

Adam

Directed by Rhys Ernst

95 min | 2019 | USA

Missteps of a cis man pretending to be a trans man for the sake of dating. Follow him through queer Brooklyn.

Cast: Nicholas Alexander, Bobbi Salvör Menuez, Margaret Qualley

Official Selection: 2019 Sundance Film Festival

An Almost Ordinary Summer (Croce e delizia)

Directed by Simone Godano

101 min | 2019 | Italy | Presented in Italian with English subtitles

Two families don’t realize they’re being brought together for a wedding for their respective patriarchs.

Cast: Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Alessandro Gassmann, Jasmine Trinca

Official Selection: 2019 Seattle International Film Festival

Bit

Directed by Brad Michael Elmore

94 min | 2019 | USA

Laurel, a teenage transgender girl, moves to LA and falls in with a gang of intersectional feminist vampires.

Cast: Nicole Maines, M.C. Gainey, Diana Hopper

Official Selection: 2019 Frameline

Changing the Game

Directed by Michael Barnett

88 min | 2019 | USA

Three trans high school athletes fight for acceptance in their sports while embracing their authentic selves.

Official Selection: 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, 2019 Frameline

Fabulous

Directed by Audrey Jean-Baptiste

47 min | 2019 | French Guiana | Presented in French with English subtitles

Lasseindra Ninja, an international performer, brings vogue to French Guiana, her home country. Through her workshop we witness the dance culture’s impact on this marginalized queer community.

Official Selection: 2019 Frameline

For They Know Not What They Do

Directed by Daniel Karslake

91 min | 2019 | USA

The director of For the Bible Tells Me So explores four American families as they face sexuality, identity, and the undeniable connection of the personal and political.

Official Selection: 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, 2019 Frameline

Gay Chorus Deep South

Directed by David Charles Rodrigues

100 min | 2019 | USA

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus embarks on a deep south tour, confronting intolerance with fine music.

Winner: Audience Award–2019 Tribeca Film Festival

Gracefully

Directed by Arash Eshaghi

60 min | 2019 | Iran | Presented in Persian with English subtitles

A contemplative portrait of a rural qenderqueer drag queen, banned from performance after the 1970 Iranian Revolution. World Premiere.

The Handmaiden (Ah-ga-ssi)

Directed by Chan-wook Park

145 min | 2016 | South Korea | Presented in Korean and Japanese with English subtitles

A handmaiden to a Japanese heiress is plotting to defraud her until their relationship becomes more complex.

Cast: Min-hee Kim, Jung-woo Ha, Jin-Woong Cho

Winner: Best Film Not in the English Language–2018 BAFTA

Selected by the 2019 Damn These Heels Guest Director, Jordan Blok

Jonathan Agassi Saved My Life

Directed by Tomer Heymann

106 min | 2018 | Israel/Germany | Presented in English and Hebrew with English subtitles

A rare and intimate story of one of the world’s most successful gay porn stars. A look at porn and escorting in a way that redefines family and cultural norms.

Winner: Best Israeli Documentary–2018 Jerusalem Film Festival

Ma Vie en Rose

Directed by Alain Berliner

88 min | 1997 | Belgium/France | Presented in French with English subtitles

Ludovic is an innocent seven-year-old child who provokes horror in her community when she dresses in girls clothes and insists she’s a girl.

Cast: Georges Du Fresne, Michèle Laroque, Jean-Philippe Écoffey

Winner: Best Foreign Language Film–1998 Golden Globes

Selected by the 2019 Damn These Heels Guest Director, Jordan Blok

A Night at Switch n’ Play

Directed by Cody Stickels

72 min | 2019 | USA

“Switch n’ Play” hosts experimental burlesque dancers, drag kings, and traditional drag queens in one venue.

Official Selection: 2019 Inside Out Toronto

No Box For Me. An Intersex Story

Directed by Floriane Devigne

58 min | 2018 | France | Presented in French with English subtitles

A lyrical film that questions gender and reflects on the way intersex people seek to reclaim their bodies.

Official Selection: 2019 BFI Flare, 2019 Frameline

Olivia

Directed by Jacqueline Audry

96 min | 1952 | France | Presented in French with English subtitles

Known as a “landmark of lesbian representation,” the film works in charged moments to explore unrequited love between a headmistress, her colleagues, and a pupil.

Cast: Edwige Feuillère, Simone Simon, Marie-Claire Olivia

Nominated: Best Actress–1953 BAFTA

Retablo

Directed by Alvaro Delgado Aparicio

95 min | 2017 | Peru | Presented in Quechua and Spanish with English subtitles

14-year-old Segundo, a story-box maker, observes his father in a situation that shatters his whole world.

Cast: Magaly Solier, Amiel Cayo, Junior Bejar

Official Selection: 2018 Berlin Film Festival, 2018 Seattle International Film Festival

Sister Aimee

Directed by Samantha Buck and Marie Schlingmann

97 min | 2019 | USA

A famous evangelist of the 20’s mysteriously disappears with her lover at the height of her stardom.

Cast: Julie White, Michael Mosley, Amy Hargreaves

Official Selection: 2019 Sundance Film Festival, 2019 Sarasota Film Festival

Socrates

Directed by Alexandre Moratto

70 min | 2018 | Brazil | Presented in Portuguese with English subtitles

Teenage Socrates faces isolation for his sexuality on the margins of São Paulo following his mother’s death.

Cast: Christian Malheiros, Tales Ordakji, Caio Martinez Pacheco

Winner: Someone to Watch– 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards, Jury Prize for Best Feature–2019 OUTShine Film Festival

Unsettled

Directed by Tom Shepard

81 min | 2019 | USA

The story of four LGBTQ refugees and asylum seekers from Africa and the Middle East as they flee persecution to seek better and safer lives in the U.S.

Official Selection: 2019 San Francisco International Film Festival

Wounded By the Wind (Las Heridas del Viento)

Directed by Juan Carlos Rubio

75 min | 2017 | Spain | Presented in Spanish with English subtitles

Finding his deceased father’s love letter to another man, David seeks out his father’s lover for the truth.

Cast: Daniel Muriel, Kiti Mánver

Official Selection: 2018 Seville European Film Festival