The 5th annual Ogden Pride to celebrate unity in diversity

The fifth annual Ogden Pride Festival comes to downtown Ogden August 1-3, offering an opportunity for the community to once again show that there is unity in diversity. However, the unity in diversity drive actually begins July 27, when the group kicks off pride week with Project Rainbow, posting flags throughout Weber county. You can sponsor and have a flag posted in your yard by signing up here: https://www.projectrainbowutah.org/sign-up/ogden

Then on Aug. 1, the annual Soirée fundraiser will take place at The Monarch, 455 25th St., Ogden. This is their largest fundraiser of the year, which helps fund and support their mission and programs throughout the year. The evening will include a keynote address from Sue Robbins, hors d’oeuvres, a wine bar, silent auction, and more. Please purchase your tickets here.

Following the Soirée, Ogden Pride will host their first all-ages Homecoming Dance! The doors at 8:30 pm, with a cover of $5 at the door, or it’s free for those under the age of 18 or who attend the Soirée.

Then on Aug. 2 is the 2nd Annual Pride Rally, 5:30 pm, at the Weber State Pond. Bring your friends, family, and neighbors as we remember the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. There will be an open mic form and we remind you this is a family-friendly peaceful event.

After the Rally, the Imperial Rainbow Court of Northern Utah hosts their 3rd Annual Youth OUTreach Drag Show, 7:30 pm, at the Weber State Shepherd Union Ballroom, and is free for all ages, with donations benefiting the IRCONU OUTreach Fund.

Also returning this year, on Aug. 3, is the 5k Fun Run presented by Dominion Energy. Registration begins at 7 am at the Big Dee Sports Park in Ogden.

And finally wrapping up the wonderful week of events is the Pride Festival! However, organizers are still seeking community volunteers for the day of the festival, Saturday, Aug 3. With an estimated 7,000 in attendance, volunteers are a crucial part of the festival’s success. All volunteers will receive a volunteer t-shirt and festival swag. Volunteers who work a minimum of 4 hours will receive a $5 food voucher, good towards the purchase at a single food vendor

during the day of the festival. Volunteers ages 14 and older can register at ogdenpride.org.

The festival is free to attend and runs from noon to 8 pm, at the Ogden Amphitheater, honoring and celebrating Pride in Ogden Utah. There will be an amazing lineup of entertainers, vendors and fun activities. So get out there and “Embrace, Encourage, Empower”!