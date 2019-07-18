Tony’s Gay Agenda

CONCERTS

The Broadway, film, and television diva Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked, Glee) takes the stage in August with the Utah Symphony, sharing her dazzling soprano and enchanting style. Opera-trained, Chenoweth draws from her extensive Broadway repertoire, and occasional country-tinged songs – and virtually any genre in between. She sings brightly. She dances with grace. And she definitely mesmerizes. All of that, and she will be doing all of it with the brilliant Utah Symphony ensemble conducted by Mary Campbell. Bam, Bam!

Then a whole excruciating week later, the Utah Symphony returns to the majestic hills of Park City, this time along with the majestic Indigo Girls. And Connor Gray Covington conducts. Need I say more? No, because I’m tired and late for this to go to press.

A fundraiser concert for Ogden Pride this year features Los Angeles alt-rockers Lifehouse, with sexy frontman Jason Wade. Since bursting on to the scene in 2000 (I burst too when I first saw them live in concert, just sayin’) with their hit debut, No Name Face – which sported the chart-topping Modern Rock-turned Hot 100 #2 hit, “Hanging by a Moment” – Lifehouse has released seven albums that have cumulatively sold more than 15 million around the world, spawning a string of multi-format airplay hits like “You and Me”, “First Time”, “Whatever It Takes” and “Halfway Gone”. The event includes a Homecoming Dance following the Soirée, Hors-d’oeuvres, Wine Bar, Silent Auction, and Keynote Speaker: Sue Robbins.

3Saturday — Kristin Chenoweth and the Utah Symphony

Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive S., Park City, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $60, artsaltlake.org

10Saturday — The Indigo Girls and the Utah Symphony

Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive S., Park City, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $50-105, artsaltlake.org

23Tuesday — Lifehouse

Monarch Event Space at Cherry Peak Resort, 455 25th St., Ogden, 6 p.m. Tickets $25-90, smithstix.com

FESTIVALS

The 50th annual award-winning Park City Kimball Arts Festival, presented by Intermountain Park City Hospital, returns historic Main Street in Park City, Utah. This year’s Festival features over 225 juror-selected artists, live music, gourmet food, and creative experiences for the whole family.

2Friday — Kimball Arts Festival

Historic Main Street, Park City, times vary, through Sunday. Ticket & Pass prices vary, ParkCityKimballArtsFestival.org

FUN

“Ignite Your Dandy Spirit of Adventure. Illuminate Your Inner Child. Revel in Your Uniqueness.” That is the Facebook tagline for the Flaming Man group. As such, they are throwing a Daddies & Dudes Hump Day Hangout party July 31 at the Tinwell bar in downtown SLC. I mean daddies, dudes, and hump… how could this party go wrong?

The annual Q Day at Lagoon, which draws thousands of red-shirted lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender, and other queer thrill-seekers to Farmington (not sure if Farmington is recognized in Grindr, so good luck), happens Sunday, August 4. Fuckers, you better wear red even if it makes you look hungover!

31Wednesday — Daddies & Dudes Hump Day Hangout

Tinwell, 837 S. Main St., 7-11 p.m. Visit flaming man on facebook

4Sunday — QSaltLake Lagoon Day

Lagoon Amusement Park, 375 N. Lagoon Park Dr., Farmington, 11 a.m.-1o p.m. Discount tickets available at Club Try-Angles, Cahoots, Off Trax Cafe, Spark; plus in Ogden, No Frills Cafe, and Kaffe Mercantile

THEATRE

The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, returns to the Utah stage. This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the good word, which is “save a horse, ride an elder!” Thank you, Saturday’s Voyeur!

13Tuesday — The Book of Mormon

Delta Performance Hall, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., times vary, through Aug. 25. Tickets $35-125, artsaltlake.org