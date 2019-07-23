web analytics
Primary election ballots for the Salt Lake Mayoral race are in the mail

1 hour ago
by Staff
Ballots for the Salt Lake Mayoral primary election will begin arriving in registered voters’ mailboxes today.

• All vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by August 12.

• Early voting is taking place at the following locations:
Trolley Square – 600 S 700 E
County Government Center – 2001 S State St.

Election Day voting on Aug. 13 will take place at the following locations:
Trolley Square – 600 S 700 E
County Government Center – 2001 S State St.
Federal Heights LDS Church – 1300 E Fairfax Rd.
First Congregational Church – 2150 S Foothill Dr 2755 E
Marmalade Library – 280 W 500 N
River’s Bend Northwest Senior Center – 1300 W 300 N
Sorenson Multicultural Center – 855 W California Ave 1305 S

If you are not registered to vote, you can do so at secure.utah.gov/voterreg before August 6 to participate in Election Day voting.

Read more about what the candidates said in our story for the Pride issue.

