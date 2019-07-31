SLAC annual fundraiser; Salt Lake Unity Fest

THE PARTY: SLAC Fundraiser

Salt Lake Acting Company’s annual fundraiser, THE PARTY, returns Aug. 10. This fully-catered, fully-liquored event includes a performance of SATURDAY’S VOYEUR 2019, an exclusive meet and greet with the Voyeur cast, a live and silent auction, and a costume contest; the costume with the most divine revelation gets a flippin’ awesome prize, so dress in your finest Voyeur-themed costume… and remember modest is hottest (except for when it’s not).

The auction items so far include:

Elton John concert tickets

Powder Mountain and Deer Valley ski experiences

2020 Sundance Film Festival passes

Yellowstone National Park getaway

Custom beehive quilt from AB Quilting Studio

Lifetime subscription to SLAC

Walk-on role in Voyeur

THE PARTY will be held Aug. 10, at the Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, Salt Lake City, 5:30 pm (7 pm showtime). This is a 21+ event, and tickets are $100-125, saltlakeactingcompany.org

Salt Lake Unity Fest

The Salt Lake Unity Fest is a multi-day event that brings together the LGBTQ+ community, united, for sports and festivities. This annual festival will include sport competitions and fun nightly events that will showcase the festive urban amenities of Salt Lake.

“Sports Festivals are popping up all over the country and the LGBTQ community deserves to be introduced to an incredibly welcoming, inclusive, and urban city that can host a sports fest,” says Michelle McCardell, event organizer.

The Salt Lake Unity Fest will be held Dec. 12-15, 2019, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. Sporting competitions include volleyball, pickleball, basketball, dodgeball, swimming, bowling, futsal, roller derby and e-sports. Nightly events will include opening ceremonies, games, dancing, performances, and much more.

Until August 31, registration for the Salt Lake Unity Fest will be $100 per person. The fee includes registration in any of the nine sports, as well as admittance into the daily festival and nightly events.

Additionally, the Unity Fest needs volunteers. More information can be found at: www.saltlakeunityfest.com/volunteer