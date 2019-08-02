That’s not the America I know

Heather Harrison

After Mueller’s testimony last week, it’s never been more clear to me: it’s time for Congress to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump. It’s time to put all the evidence out there for the American people. It’s time to hold Trump accountable.

No more excuses. No more delays.

The Mueller investigation found extensive criminal activity committed by Trump and his team. It resulted in 37 indictments and at least seven convictions or guilty pleas, uncovered over 10 instances of obstruction of justice by Trump himself, and revealed over 100 secret meetings and communications between his campaign and Russian and their cronies.

If any other American had obstructed justice as flagrantly as the president has, they’d be going to jail.

Congress needs to step up now, because doing nothing will only embolden Trump to trample over our democratic norms and to keep breaking the law. Doing nothing sets a dangerous precedent for future presidents.

For all of these reasons, it’s time for Congressman John Curtis and the rest of Congress to take action to hold Trump accountable by opening a formal impeachment inquiry now!

Jeanette Santistevan

Mueller’s testimony to Congress made it clear: it’s time for an impeachment inquiry. Hearing Mueller describe the extent of Trump’s crimes and corruption in his own words convinced me that Congress can no longer stand idly by.

Mueller did not exonerate Donald Trump – not by a long shot. His investigation found extensive criminal activity and resulted in 37 indictments and at least 7 convictions or guilty pleas, including Trump’s national security advisor, personal lawyer, and campaign chairman.

Mueller uncovered over 100 secret meetings and communications between Trump’s team and Russia and their cronies – and found at least 10 episodes of obstruction of justice by Donald Trump, in which he tried to bury the truth.

Obstruction of justice is a serious crime. If anyone else did what Trump did, they’d be in jail. Mueller made it clear that the Department of Justice prevented him from indicting Donald Trump. That’s why it’s up to Congress to hold him accountable.

No one is above the law in our country, not even the president.

That’s why it’s time for our representative and the rest of Congress to take action to hold Trump accountable by moving forward with a formal impeachment inquiry.

Doing nothing will only embolden Trump to continue breaking the law and will set a dangerous precedent for our democracy. That’s not the America I know.

‘All it takes for evil to exist is for good men (or women) to do nothing’. It’s time for us to ‘do the right thing’ before history repeats itself again.

Benjamin Lucero

Photo by Gage Skidmore