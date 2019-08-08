Salt Lake City Compliance is hiring Crossing Guards

With the school year fast approaching, Salt Lake City’s Compliance Division is looking to hire part-time school crossing guards. Crossing guards play a vital role in keeping children safe both to and from school. They assist children across busy intersections and teach them important skills on how to responsibly cross the street where guards are not present. Their presence reminds drivers that roads are a shared space where everyone should feel safe.

This position is perfect for individuals interested in, or whose schedule requires, flexible hours. David Tola, the Crossing Guard Program Supervisor, states that “This is an ideal position for a student, retiree, or dedicated community member. Crossing Guards contribute greatly to their local community and receive a great sense of fulfillment from helping kids get to school safely. College or university students are an especially great fit because they can attend class in between morning and afternoon shifts.”

Crossing Guard shifts are each one hour long, with one shift in the morning and one shift mid-afternoon. The salary is $13 per hour and all guards can receive a UTA Transit Pass. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and will undergo a required 10-year criminal background check.

For a detailed job description and to apply online, visit: https://bit.ly/310eh3t

For additional information, contact David Tola in Salt Lake City Compliance at 801-535-6584.