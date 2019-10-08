If you’ve been following the news at all you may have noticed that there are huge protests led by young people against the political failure to address climate change across the globe. You may have also noticed that impeachment proceedings have begun against Donald Trump prompting him to retweet threats about a civil war, showing once again that comparing Trump to a child is an unfair smear of children.

Robert Jeffress Jr., a Baptist minister and Fox News contributor, said, “The only impeachable offense President Trump has committed was beating Hillary Clinton in 2016. That’s the unpardonable sin for which the Democrats will never forgive him. And I do want to make this prediction this morning: If the Democrats are successful in removing the president from office, I’m afraid it will cause a Civil War-like fracture in this nation from which this country will never heal.”

And Trump, who literally does nothing but watch TV all day, couldn’t tweet these words out fast enough.

Now, I’m no history major, but I seem to remember the Civil War being a BFD in this country. Maybe, just maybe, it’s not a threat the goddamn president should be gleefully repeating.

But repeat it he did, and folks who were spared having to know who Jeffress is or hear his name are spared no more. And guess what? He has a long history of being super anti-LGBTQ.

In 2013 he said that God “thought [sex] up for our enjoyment” and “gave us the equipment to enjoy it with.”

To show why gay sex was wrong, he used an analogy about plugging in a TV.

“In the instruction manual it said, ‘Now plug this into a 120 outlet.’ Suppose I said, ‘Oh, I’m not going to follow those instructions, those are antiquated instructions. I’m going to plug it into a 220 outlet. It’s my TV and I can do whatever I want to with it.’ Well, it is my TV to do what I want to with it, but I’m going to blow that TV into smithereens if I put it in a 220 outlet.”

Just in case you aren’t following, in this analogy the TV plug is a penis, a 120 outlet is a vagina, and a 220 outlet is a butt. Also, in case you weren’t aware, anal sex does not typically result in a penis being blown into smithereens. I think that’s probably oral sex, but I’m a lesbian not a Baptist preacher, so what do I know?

He’s also said that gays and lesbians are “abnormal,” live “a miserable lifestyle,” and that they “brainwash … the public to feel guilty of their bigotry toward homosexuals” through shows such as Will & Grace. He called sex between same-sex partners “a filthy practice” and in 2011 he said, “It’s a fact that [AIDS] is a gay disease” and used this “fact” to support keeping gays out of the military.

Jeffress has also said really hateful and ignorant things about Jews and Muslims. Surprise, surprise.

And this is who the president is turning to during this time of crisis. This hateful man’s words are the words the president amplifies as the impeachment inquiry begins. This man who believes that Jews are going to hell, that Islam is a religion of pedophilia, that Mormons are cult members but thanks God for Trump.

While there are observers who seem surprised that Trump is wildly spinning out of control, I am not one of them. This is a man who has never been held accountable for anything in his life. Then millions of idiots handed this guy an entire nation. And now that he’s messed it up with his hubris and incompetence, he’s flailing. Looking for somebody to blame. Because it couldn’t possibly be him that’s the problem. It must be literally everyone else.

There’s no telling what will be happening by the time you read this column as the news cycle is more like a news cyclone tearing through the U.S., and leaving everything in its wake in shambles. And still, Republicans call both the news and climate change fake.

I don’t even know what to say anymore. This is not normal. And, honestly, I don’t know if anything will ever be normal again. We have an entire political party aiding and abetting the most corrupt and incompetent president this nation has ever seen.

I was driving behind a pickup truck recently with a bumper sticker that read, “Trump 2020: Make Liberals Cry Again.” I suspect he placed that sticker before the impeachment story broke. And I suspect that nothing will happen to make him remove that sticker.

There are bad people in this world. The president is one of them. Things are going to get worse before they get better.

D’Anne Witkowski is a poet, writer and comedian living in Michigan with her wife and son. She has been writing about LGBT politics for over a decade. Follow her on Twitter @MamaDWitkowski.