2019 Fabby Award winners: Restaurants

RESTAURANTS

Most Fabulous Inexpensive Restaurant

Straw Market

The corner of Fourth Ave and E Street in Salt Lake City’s Avenues district has had a tremendous and varied vibe to it for the past few decades. Hatch Family Chocolates got their big start there in 2003 and ended up on a TLC show. Dolcetti Gelato grew so fast and big in the spot, they had to move to a larger place on 9th & 9th. Straw Market, though, is a keeper for the neighborhood — a convenience store with a great, and cheap, deli, and friendly staff. The uber-LGBT Avenues neighborhood loves them.

Most Fabulous After-Hours

Dee’s Family Restaurant

The LGBT community has been showing up in the wee hours after the bars at Dee’s Family Restaurant for over 40 years. Good food, a relaxed atmosphere, friendly servers, and a now-retro vibe make it a fun space to go and be yourself.

Most Fabulous for Breakfast

Pig & A Jelly Jar

Amy Wanderley-Britt’s Pig & A Jelly Jar has exploded in the past several years, now with three locations — Harvey Milk Boulevard, Ogden’s Historic 25th Street, and Holladay. Pig serves “a fresh, from scratch menu with a unique twist on southern comfort food.” Open seven days a week for breakfast, brunch and lunch, and Thursdays through Sundays for dinner. Try the beer cocktails for brunch — a lagered mary, beer sunrise, or a beer-tini. Too strange for you? They have wine and champagne as well.

Most Fabulous Vegetarian/Vegan

Zest/Vertical Diner

Zest is an open-aired, stylish Vegan restaurant, and handcrafted cocktail bar has all the elements of a Fabby winner. Gluten-free, organic greens, avocado toast, and a chocolate smoothie with a splash of bourbon, anyone’s heart would be a-flutter. We, of course, are partial to the signature cocktails, including the beet sangria, high zest whiskey sour, and spicy jalapeño margarita.

Most Fabulous Contemporary Restaurant

Current Fish & Oyster

This East Broadway hot spot is where all the hippest oysters from both coasts and around the world want to be. Enjoy the stunning contemporary styling and decor, but don’t let it distract you from the equally stunning interpretations of classic American seafood dishes (or land food dishes, if that’s more your thing). Hint: Too busy? Go to Under Current and order off the menu there.

Most Fabulous Asian, Most Fabulous Sushi

Takashi

Takashi seems always to win both of these categories. Our readers love the atmosphere and food. And now that they opened up Post Office Place next door where you can get one of many cocktails as you wait to be seated. Tamara and Takashi Gibo love our community, and we love them back.

Most Fabulous Mexican

Red Iguana

Who is going to stand in line for a Mexican restaurant? Hundreds of people — tourists, locals, foodies, all ages, sex, genders, orientations, and political stripes; every day wait for lunch or dinner at the two Red Iguana locations (which happen to anchor the reviving NoTe neighborhood).

Most Fabulous Greek Cuisine

The Other Place

This place is about comfort. Enjoyable food in a cozy space with a enjoyable staff. Huge portions of delicious food for breakfast, lunch, or dinner are what people come back for time and time again. If you are looking for a late dinner on a Thursday night, stop and say hi to the men of the Salt Lake Men’s Choir, who dine there after rehearsal.

Most Fabulous Italian

Caffe Molise

A bite of true Italian cuisine has LGBTQs knocking on their doors for the butternut squash ravioli … well, and the bellissimo waiters and bellissima waitresses.

Most Fabulous Coffee House

Coffee Garden

Over 25 years of brewing! It’s national coming out day every day at the Coffee Garden. With a cup of CG coffee in you, you can face anything. Two locations: 9th and 9th, where you can dress like a student and glower at the Republicans getting QSaltLake magazines, and downtown at 245 S. Main, where you get to stand next to the Masters of the Universe from Goldman Sachs or the ever-exciting Dan Rascone from KUTV.

Most Fabulous Wine Selection

BTG

BTG (aka By The Glass) moved last year into the historic Eagle Building on 4th South and West Temple. They serve over 75 bottles of wine by the glass. Wow! Though probably not to just one person, right? If that were the case, Michael Aaron would be on a stool at least four days a week. The staff is quite knowledgeable of their wines and can offer small bites and desserts to round out your night. Honestly, BTG is an A+ establishment and worth the time and enjoyment. Congrats, Fabby Winner!

Most Fabulous Burger Joint

Lucky 13

Quarter-pounder burgers are for amateurs. The burgers at Lucky 13 start with 7-oz of chopped chuck, grilled to perfection. Choose from a variety of signature burgers, each carefully accessorized with both traditional (bacon, of course!) and non-traditional toppings (peanut butter on a hamburger? Don’t get your tongue stuck until you’ve tried it!)

Most Fabulous Sandwiches

Even Stevens

Even Stevens started with a dream to change the world. That is a big dream, and in many ways, they have succeeded at that. While they are retooling their original “buy one, give one” concept, our readers still love their focus on craft, product, and humans.

Most Fabulous Salads

From Scratch

While this new restaurant offers many menu items from burgers, soups, risotto cake, charcuterie and more, QSaltLake readers named it most Fabulous for their salads: WEDGE SALAD: Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Pickled Shallots & Blue Cheese Dressing; HONEY APPLE SALAD: Arugula, Spinach, Almonds, Ricotta Cheese & Honey Vinaigrette; and, ROASTED BEET SALAD: Fire Roasted Golden & Purple Beets, Arugula, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese & Sherry Vinaigrette. Bon Appetite!

Most Fabulous Pizza

The Pie

Well, The Pie takes home yet another Fabby award for its outstanding pizzas swimming in cheese. It’s comfort food at its finest and a crowd-pleaser to college students and the young-at-heart.

Most Fabulous Bakery

Gourmandise

If you appreciate pastries, you’ll appreciate Gourmandise, whose very name means “indulging in good eating.” The mouth-watering sweet and savory creations are as much fun to look at as they are to eat. Don’t drool on the glass. But delectable cakes, desserts, and breads aren’t the only reason to stop there. They are a full-fledged European-style cafe and restaurant as well with menus and food that challenge the best area restaurants.

Most Fabulous Sunday Brunch

Ruth’s Diner

Located in Emigration Canyon, Ruth’s Diner has been drawing in the masses for years. It typically requires wait time for a table, particularly for brunch, but it’s well worth the wait. It’s likely been a constant Fabby winner/nominee because of the fabulous patio and tasty mimosas.

Most Fabulous Barbecue

R&R BBQ

R&R Barbecue is a funky counter-serve shack dishing BBQ meats, burgers, sides, and beers. Buy by the plate or by the pound for a larger crowd. Or when you just need to dive into your dinner. No judgment.

Most Fabulous Seafood

Market Street Grill

In the back wall of the walk-in cooler in the kitchen of Market Street Grill is a portal, which leads to a wharf on an undisclosed island where fishermen dock with their daily catches. Or at least we assume how the seafood is so fresh in a restaurant 700 miles from the nearest ocean.

Most Fabulous Soups

Soup Kitchen

Don’t let this restaurant’s traditional soup selections fool you, instead, let them fill you! Their cream of tomato and clam chowder are especially hearty and faaabulous — not to mention just the kind of warming, generous meal.

Most Fabulous Brew Pub

Squatters

Great beer, great food, great brunch (with $2 mimosas or bloody marys)… Squatters has it all! Choose from a full menu of craft brews to complement your meal, and take home a growler of your favorite! Reserve upstairs for your life events that everyone will rave about for years to come.

Most Fabulous Cookies

RubySnap

You’ve been very, very good. Traffic. Bills. Laundry. Politics. Ugh! But you kept your cool, so you definitely need cookies. Try their limited supply of Roasted butternut squash cookies topped with a perfectly spiced mascarpone and hazelnut filbert that will warm your soul this fall!

Most Fabulous New Restaurant

Ginger Street

The secret is out. Ginger Street is a casual “Southeast Asian Hawker Style Street Food Restaurant” created by restaurateur Michael McHenry and chef Tyler Stokes. Featuring a fresh and locally sourced, inventive menu in a hip and clean atmosphere — they use the highest quality ingredients that encompass the Holy Trinity of flavor — sweet, sour, and salty — that creates balance. Dine in or use the “wok-up window” at 324 S. State St.

Most Fabulous Food Truck

Cupbop

Korean barbecue in a paper cup from a truck. Shhh! Just eat. Follow their Facebook page for where they will be each day. And now — actual restaurant locations around the valley from Provo to Layton.