2019 Fabby Award winners: Ogden

Most Fabulous Restaurant in Ogden

Roosters

Two words: naughty fries. Roosters has won many Fabby Awards over the years. After all, its original location is in a 119-year-old building with exposed brick, cool lighting and with good food, beer, and wine. The brew-pub’s clientele is as diverse as you would expect on Ogden’s Historic 25th Street. Hop a Frontrunner to the foot of 25th Street and walk up, or stop by in Layton north of the Layton Hills Mall.

Most Fabulous Ogden Bar

Funk n’ Dive

Ogden’s only 5-star bar was originally built as a Prohibition Speakeasy in the basement of the Ogden Courthouse. They have cheap drinks and amazing cocktails. A galley kitchen is amazing with new twists on classic bar food and a great vegan menu. Weekly events include karaoke and Texas Hold’em (down) – don’t tell blackBOOTS. LOL