2019 Fabby Award winners: Shopping

Most Fabulous Consignment/ Gently Used Clothing

Most Fabulous Place to Clothes Shop on a Budget

Iconoclad

Love fashion? Hate spending money? Check out iconoCLAD, where you can get fashion-forward “previously rocked” clothes at a fraction of retail and locally created art and accessories.

Most Fabulous Adult Toy Store

Cahoots

Cahoots has been in the game for 30 years mostly on East Harvey Milk Boulevard, and they never go stale. They keep up the trends and stay topical. Especially thrilling is the “sommelier” of lube and condoms. He seems to have used and has an opinion on the products he recommends.

Most Fabulous Local Clothing

Most Fabulous Underwear

Most Fabulous Shoe Store

Spark

Shop sustainably and locally at this gay-owned boutique. From underwear to cuff links, Spark has everything you need to dress to impress! Club-wear and boardroom chic, there’s nothing quite as fabulous in Salt Lake as this fashion-forward and queer-friendly shop.

Most Fabulous Place to Buy Drag Attire and Halloween or Other Costumes

Pib’s Exchange

Swarming with all kinds of wigs, knee-high sparkled boots, naughty nurse costumes, gawdy jewelry, and even sometimes you will find a 20-dollar bill in a pair of used pants. Bam!

Most Fabulous Place for Furniture

Urban Flea Market

Since 2011 the Urban Flea Market has been a fabulous addition to downtown. And Q readers love the furniture!

Most Fabulous Antiques

Main Street Emporium

Why consign? Maybe something doesn’t fit anymore. It’s just not my color. My lifestyle has changed, and I’ll never use it again. I’ve had it for a while and the tags are still on it. Or it was an impulse buy., Main Street Emporium will take it off your hands. Now, if it’s worn out; needs repair; not it very good quality; need to clear out your closet; or “I bought it at Wal-Mart, Target, JCPenny, Sears, or Kohls, the emporium will likely donate it to the needy.” Fabulous!

Most Fabulous Florist

The Art Floral

Q readers agree that The Art Floral is the premier source for the best flowers in Salt Lake City — Custom designs, beautiful tropical arrangements, amazing customer care and of course, the most beautiful selection of fresh flowers Salt Lake City has to offer! If you don’t see exactly what you are looking for here, they’ll be happy to create a one-of-a-kind bouquet just for you.

Most Fabulous Jeweler

9th & 9th Jewelers

9th & 9th Jewelers offers free overnight digital CAD renderings, price quotes, and any changes you want to your design within 24 hours. Now that deserves a Fabby!

Most Fabulous Local Bookstore

King’s English Book Shop

Tucked away in the charming 15th & 15th shopping district is a Fabby little store with a warren of shelves and rooms stacked with books on any and every subject: romance novels, philosophical tracts, histories, cookbooks. If you can’t find it here, you don’t need it. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and they love books at least as much as you do.

Most Fabulous Gift Store

Lotus

Lotus is your premier metaphysical shop for purchasing gemstones, rocks, crystals, feng shui items, angels, fairies, oracle tarot decks, crystal books, jewelry, local art, unique gift items and many other treasures that make you feel good.

We have special guests daily doing psychic readings. We also offer mini workshops on subjects such as Meditation, Law of Attraction, Reiki, Chakra, Astrology, etc to fuel your spiritual growth.