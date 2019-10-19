2019 Fabby Award winners: Services

QSaltLake’s Readers Choice Awards for 2019. Where are the best barbers, dentists, attorneys and more?

Most Fabulous Barber

Kylee Howell at Friar Tucks

It’s no surprise that Kylee Howell leads Friar Tuck to a Fabby because Kylee is very fabby. The shop gives back to the community through service and fundraising for VOA and other LGBT nonprofits. If Fabby needs a punctuation mark, search Youtube with the words, Kylee and Dove. You’ll find a real exclamation point.

Most Fabulous Hair Stylist

Matthew Landis

As one of the “Capitol 13”, Matthew Landis doth protests bad hair, wethinks!

Most Fabulous Landscape Designer

Dean Anesi at Urban Garden Company

Q readers give a big green thumbs up to Dean Anesi’s fabulous landscaping skills.

Most Fabulous Nursery/Garden Center

Millcreek Gardens

Millcreek Gardens is your year-round source for plants, garden supplies and wisdom. We carry Utah’s best roses, trees, shrubs, and perennials, along with a fantastic selection of herbs, vegetables, and seasonal color.

Most Fabulous Caterer

Lux Catering

Kelly and John Lake founded Le Croissant Catering in their kitchen and turned it into the most LGBT supporting and fanciest caterers in SLC. They transitioned to LUX in 2017 to emphasize they are the complete package for events — planning, design, flowers, as well as food. Kelly will even sing at a funeral if asked.

Most Fabulous Tattoos

Matt Miskol at Yellow Rose

For a 3rd consecutive year, Matt Miskol takes home a Fabby award for his outstanding body art.

Most Fabulous Place to Get Pierced

Koi

Pierce my fin says Ellen but save my Dory, KOI?

Most Fabulous Counselor

Meghan Fry

She’s so darn fabulous at “frying” your fears and insecurities.

Most Fabulous Veterinarian

Animal Care Center

Because the doctors and staff at Animal Care Center love your pets almost as much as you do, our community entrusts them with their fur babies. Salt Lake and Bountiful.

Most Fabulous Pet Groomer

Paw by Paw

Makes us wonder what they do with the rest of pet, haha! Anyhoo, Your dog will bark with enthusiasm at this local boutique, self-wash and grooming facility. Your furry friend will find a clean, convenient and beautiful self-wash shower designed to make bathing your dog easy and fun. Discover incredible treats like dog ice cream and dog cake mixes. We also stock fresh-baked “iced” gourmet biscuits all formulated for your dog’s health and enjoyment. We want to be your one-stop-shop for your pet’s daily diet needs with top-of-the-line, grain-free, premium food.

Most Fabulous Kennel/Pet Boarding

Utah Dog Park

One of the great community supporters gets a Fabby for excellent facilities and great staff. Two locations (Woods Cross and North Temple) offer daycare and overnight kenneling with a dog wash and a pet shuttle.

Most Fabulous Real Estate Agent

Juan Magana

From a satisfied customer: Juan has been an exceptional agent for us! He took on the task of selling our current home (open houses and all) as well as sold us our new home! He took the time to listen to our wants and needs for the new house and gave us great recommendations on what we should do to our old home to be able to sell it for top dollar! On multiple occasions, he took the extra time to explain things to us and ensure that we were comfortable in making our decisions. I would highly recommend Juan to anyone that is looking to sell or buy a new home!

Most Fabulous Car Dealership

JD Byrider

From honest detailed inspections to upstanding reconditioning process to low down payments, and much more, our Q readers find JD Byrider absolutely fabulous.

Most Fabulous Insurance Agent

Jon Jepsen

Jon Jepsen is one of those guys who gives back to the community, which probably is why he is chosen each year as the Fabby insurance agent by Q readers.

Most Fabulous Attorney

Chris Wharton

Did any of us think he didn’t have a shot in hell? Pfft!

Most Fabulous Mortgage Broker

Sonnet Mouritsen

As a Guild Mortgage Loan Officer, She is committed to helping clients understand their options for real estate financing and assisting them to make solid home loan decisions that meet their needs. My “Find a Loan” section of this website can be used to find information and resources on our home loan options. I look forward to serving your home financing needs for many years. She is your “lender for life”.

Most Fabulous Chiropractor

Nguyet Nguyen

Now you can see Dr. Nugget at the newly opened The Infinite Alignment in Draper!

Most Fabulous Photographer

David Daniels

We might as well name this award after him. David (or Dav.d) is at many, many gay functions with a camera glued to his eye. He likes to shoot events and weddings of all kinds and portrait work in exciting settings.

Most Fabulous Financial Planner

Tracey Dean Financial

Tracey Dean, oh the number cruncher!! No wonder she’s fabulous.

Most Fabulous Bank/Financial Institute

America First Credit Union

America First Credit Union offers savings & checking accounts, mortgages, auto loans, online banking, Visa products, financial tools, business services…

Most Fabulous Church

First Baptist

Everyone is welcome here. Probably the most Christian church in the valley, in the way they treat everyone. What would Jesus do? Go to First Baptist.

Most Fabulous Travel Agency

HE TRAVEL

HE Travel merges Hanns Ebensten Travel and Alyson Adventures. Exclusive gay travel tours & vacations for single gay men, gay couples, lesbians & friends. Fabulous!

Most Fabulous Wedding DJ

DJ Pauly

DJ Pauly to Q: “We work with clients to provide an atmosphere that’s fun, elegant and comfortable for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation. We don’t tell cheesy jokes or make people wear silly hats and do the YMCA. Our motto is One Day, One Party, One Dream-Come-True.” Deserving of a Fabby!

Most Fabulous Wedding Planner

Angela Cordova — Diverse Diva

Bright, bubbly, fun and creative; that’s Angela Cordova aka Diverse Diva. She puts together a Fabby wedding remembered as the best party most people will go to in their whole life.

Most Fabulous Wedding Officiant

Christopher Scuderi

The Rev C S has performed a record 1000 marriage and commitment ceremonies. Not just weddings, Christopher does services covering every major life event or rite of passage.

