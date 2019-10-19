2019 Fabby Award winners: The Arts

Most Fabulous Dance Company

Ballet West

Nationally renowned talent and staging for well-proportioned, nearly nude female and male dancers. They do daring and traditional ballet and are very famous for cracking nuts. Always Fabby.

Most Fabulous Theater Company

Salt Lake Acting Company

For over 45 years, Salt Lake Acting Company has produced seasons of provocative and thoughtful theater for an open-minded and adventurous audience. Perhaps best known for its annual production of Saturday’s Voyeur, SLAC is dedicated to supporting the community through theater.

Most Fabulous Local Theater Production

Saturday’s Voyeur

This annual lampoon of local life, religion, politics, and culture has become a fixture in Salt Lake City theater. Sometimes poignant, often raucous, and always hilarious, Saturday’s Voyeur provides a welcome opportunity for Utah liberals to laugh at the frequent absurdity of life here.

Most Fabulous Local Musician/Band

SheCock and the Rock Princess

QSaltLake readers has honored SheCock and the Rock Princess with our prestigious Fabby Award. The “trashy” drag punk rock trio hits you upside the head with cross dressing antics and transsexual sass that blurs the lines of gender and genre. Fabulous for she/he/him/her/they/no preference.

Most Fabulous Art Gallery/Museum

The Utah Museum of Fine Arts

Located at the University of Utah the UMFA is the most fabulous destination for global visual arts. From ancient objects to the latest contemporary works, the UMFA galleries showcase the breadth and depth of human history and creativity … it’s awestrucking! The Museum’s collection of nearly 20,000 original works of art is the most dynamic in the region. Plus, they’ll let you touch the pieces and play ‘keep away’ with the artifacts, Fabulous! Okay, that’s not true, but they do have a lovely gift shop in which you can put your greasy palms on for a price.

Most Fabulous Local Visual Artist

Trent Call

Born and raised in Salt Lake City and a University of Utah alumnus, Call is currently working on many diverse projects within the city. His work incorporates graffiti, comics, popular culture, and academic painting. He is a well-deserved multiple Fabby winner.

Most Fabulous Local Actor

Robert Scott Smith

This young man’s resume is absolutely fabulous, here’s a snippet of his successes: SATURDAY’S VOYEUR 2015, , GOOD PEOPLE, CHARM (World Premiere), SWIMMING IN THE SHALLOWS, BIG LOVE, BATBOY: THE MUSICAL, and GROSS INDECENCY (Salt Lake Acting Company); CRUCIBLE (Pioneer Theatre Company); SHHH! BURLESQUE, and SANTALAND DIARIES (Tooth and Nail Theatre); OUR TOWN (The Grand Theatre); MOCKINGBIRD (Pygmalion); and BASH (Plan-B). Smith also collaborated with the SLC Men’s Choir LOST IN THE WOODS, a theatrical concert at The Masonic Temple.