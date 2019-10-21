Tony’s Gay Agenda

ART EXHIBITS

So many hours fact-checking that I a do like Donnie Trump, I was truly beset on that Arcadian Dreamscapes is a movement of illegal immigrants fleeing the recently-purchased Arctic “colony” from the good ol’ US of A to Utopian Arcady, a region regarded as living close to nature, not corrupted by civilization, and cheerfully swarming with virtuous women. Yet, some of this was was lost in translation; please, I’m a hick from Texas, just sayin’.

As this diatribe is not necessarily accurate – since I’m a recovering hick – Arcadian Dreamscapes is actually a vibrant and compelling collection of works by Utah artists Anna Martin, Brian Hoover, and Brittany Volquardsen – and curated by the Utah Arts Alliance. It’ll “crackle with life, energy and imagination” unlike Donnie’s neurons.

5Tuesday — Acardian Dreamscapes

Utah Arts Alliance, Urban Art Gallery, 116 S. Rio Grande St., times vary through Dec. 1. Free, urbanartsgallery.org

CONCERTS

Back in 2016, longtime pop artist (once one of the unequivocal pop sensations The GoGo’s), Belinda Carlile headlined the 2016 Utah Pride Festival. She, now as beautiful as ever, returns to Utah this November. A mother of a gay son, she said in 2016 to our contributing entertainment guru, Chris Azzopardi, “You know, I’ve always kind of gotten it, because from the beginning, my friends have been 90 percent gay and lesbian. That’s just the way it’s been for me. So I’d rather have a gay son than a straight son, let me just say that. But now, I look at it differently, because I know that when my son told me, it was like, ‘What’s life gonna be like for him?’ Is he going to be treated equally wherever he goes?” I think about that for any gay person now, and I never really thought about that before. Now I think about how the world is toward gay people, and although it’s better, we’re still not 100 percent accepting.” Ain’t that the truth!

2Saturday — Belinda Carlile

Dejoria Center, High Star Ranch, 970 UT-32 West, Kamas, 8 p.m. Tickets vary, smithstix.com

Whether The Rite of Spring actually caused a full-blown riot at its premiere or it’s just a much-loved myth, come see for yourself what all the fuss was about. Concert highlights include watching as the talents of the Utah Symphony are stretched to the limit on Stravinsky’s staggeringly colorful and challenging masterpiece The Rite of Spring. Also, spend a few minutes in an 18th-century salon as Maestro Thierry Fischer continues his fascinating survey of Haydn’s earliest symphonies.

Pre-concert festivities include learning more about this music at a pre-concert lecture, which begins 45 minutes prior to the start of the concert in Abravanel Hall’s First Tier Room.; and enjoy Lobby Fest performances 30 minutes before the performance in the lobby by members of the company’s Youth Guild.

22Friday — Utah Symphony

Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, 7:30 p.m., through Saturday. Tickets 10-92, artsaltlake.org

DRAG SHOWS

JRC Events presents RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, a shy or selfie-ish kind of queen who prefers full blood and bones and nip n’ tucks that you may only touch with a surgical glove or condom. But hey, to each her own. The evening with the lovable diva will certainly make for an oddly Yvie evening, but you certainly may take selfies of yourself trying to emulate the 11th Queen of strange green room breakdowns.

13Sunday — Yvie Oddly

Metro Music Hall, 615 w. 100 South, 9 p.m. Tickets $20-50, ticketfly.com

THEATRE

Based on the movie starting Meryl Streep, the amazing Another Theater Company presents Doubt. Picture this: A Catholic school (Whatt? They still exist? …Oh, yeah, Boston!), but in the Bronx, NY, in 1964, it was a another time of uncertainty. Sister Aloysius, a ruler-swatting teacher prone to that era of abuse and a fear of progression suspects an inappropriate relationship between a “Father” of God and a 12-year-boy “negro” boy. No doubt, bring your holy water ( or a bottle of gin)!

1Friday — Doubt

An Other Theater Company, 1200 Centre Blvd., Provo, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15, anothertheatercompany.com