Cher coming to Salt Lake City for 2020 ‘Here We Go Again’ Tour

Cher extended her “Here We Go Again Tour” with dates extending well into 2020, including a stop in Salt Lake City. On the North American run alone, Cher has already sold more than 540,000 tickets.

Nile Rodgers & Chic will continue as the special guest for the North American outing.

Produced by Live Nation, Cher will come to the Vivint Smart Home Arena Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, November 8 at 8 a.m. MST at ticketmaster.com.

The “Here We Go Again Tour” began September 2018 in conjunction with the release of her Warner Bros. “Dancing Queen” album which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Charts.