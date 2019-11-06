Current election results for LGBTQ, ally and Equality Utah-endorsed candidates

All ballots are in, but not all are counted in the off-year municipal election in Utah. No results are considered final until after the Board of Canvassers meets Nov. 19.

Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen told reporters to expect more election results on Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Equality Utah released a voter guide grading candidate responses on six survey questions. Not all candidates with a high grade were ultimately endorsed by the group.

Mayor’s races

Equality Utah did not make an endorsement in the Salt Lake City Mayor‘s race, however, both candidates, Luz Escamilla and Erin Mendenhall, earned an A+ for their survey responses. Their responses to QSaltLake Magazine‘s questions can be found here.

Mendenhall currently has 19,819 votes, or 58.6 percent of total votes, and Escamilla has 13,999 votes, or 41.4 percent. Escamilla is pinning her hopes on her belief that those voting for her voted late as a result of last-minute campaigning. Utah Policy Managing Editor tweeted that “Escamilla would probably need to win any leftover ballots by a 3-1 margin to overcome this big of a gap.”

In the Millcreek mayoral race, incumbent and EU-endorsed Jeff Silvestrini (who earned a B rating on his EU survey answers) with 8,311 votes leads challenger Angel Vice (who received an A+ grade) who garnered 2,515 votes for a 76.77 percent to 23.23 percent ratio.

In Ogden, EU endorsed newcomer Angel Castillo against incumbent Mike Caldwell. Caldwell brought in over 58 percent of the vote to Castillo’s 41.6 percent.

City council races

EU endorsed Brittanie Parry for the Cedar City Council At-Large race to elect three council members. She came up short with 9 percent of the vote.

In the Cottonwood Heights City Council District 1 race, EU did not make an endorsement. Deborah Case, who received an A+ grade in the group’s survey is trailing Douglas Petersen for the seat, 696 to 813.

Draper City Council candidate Fred Lowry, who received an A- grade on the EU survey, appears to have won one of the three available seats, coming in second place after incumbent Marsha Vawdry.

For the Logan City Council At-Large, EU endorsed Ken Heare, who appears to have fallen short in the unofficial voting tally.

Equality Utah did not make an endorsement in the Midvale City Council District 2 race where openly-transgender candidate Sophia Hawes-Tingey is making her third run at the seat. With 268 votes, she trails incumbent Paul Glover who garnered 394 votes.

In the Murray City Council District 1 race, EU-endorsed Kat Martinez leads Jake Pehrson 748 to 633 votes.

For the three North Logan City Council At-Large spots, EU-endorsed Sarah Baca appears to have come in fourth place.

In the North Salt Lake City Council At-Large race, EU-endorsed Natalie Gordon was the top vote-getter for one of the three spots available.

In Park City, EU-endorsed Deanna Rhodes did not win her race for Park City City Council At-Large.

In Price, EU-endorsed Layne Miller was the top vote-getter for a seat on the City Council At-Large.

In Provo, EU-endorsed David Shipley appears to have beaten opponent Janae Moss for City Council Citywide 2.

In Salt Lake City Council District 2, EU did not make an endorsement though openly gay candidate Moroni Benally earned an A+ grade in the group’s survey. Benally, with 726 votes, is trailing incumbent Andrew Johnston with 1,252 votes.

For the Salt Lake City Council District 4 race, EU endorsed incumbent Ana Valdemoros, who leads challenger Leo Rogers 3,250 to 641 votes.

In the tightest race in the state, incumbent and EU-endorsed Charlie Luke is trailing challenger Dan Dugan by five votes for Salt Lake City Council District 6. Luke has 3,408 votes to Dugan’s 3,413 votes.

Also in a close race, EU-endorsed Monica Zoltanski trails Brooke D’Sousa by 19 votes for Sandy City Council District 4. Zoltanski has 1,549 votes and D’Sousa has 1,568.

In the South Jordan City Council District 2 race, EU-endorsed Brady Quinn, with 548 votes, trails incumbent Bradley G. Marlor, who has 861 votes.

And in the South Salt Lake City Council At-Large race, EU-endorsed Natalie Pinkney has declared victory with 1,082 votes to opponent Mary Anna Southey’s 690 votes.