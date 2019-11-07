7 ways to go vegan without actually going ‘vegan’

Want to be more eco-conscious but draw the line at eliminating animal products from your diet? Here are seven ways to live a semi-vegan lifestyle without going whole hog.

Skincare

There’s no shortage of vegan skincare products on the market. It’s the category’s most abundant non-edible, even though you can technically eat it – but, ya know, don’t. Favorites include Fork & Melon’s fine cleansing wash and rich hydrating cream with imported French watermelon oil, and daily eye cream from America’s first 100 percent men’s grooming and skincare brand Act of Being with its fancy-schmancy (and totally smooth) roll-on applicator. forkandmelon.com; actofbeing.com

Nail polish

Make a statement without opening your mouth (don’t want that purse to fall out) when you paint on chip-resistant, quick-drying, high-shine ella+mila cruelty-free, vegan nail polish available in more than 140 color shades. ellamila.com

Hygiene

Crystal Mineral deodorant sticks and stones (comprised of only one odor-preventing ingredient – pure mineral salt) allow you to raise your pits with PRIDE while Sprinjene’s vegan, kosher, gluten-free, halal toothpaste leave your chompers beaming with it. thecrystal.com; sprinjene.com

Backpacks

Wanderlust with a clear conscience when you stack your rations into Fjallraven’s Re-Kanken backpack, constructed of vegan polyester made from recycled water bottles and available in a rainbow of colors, or the all-weather Safari backpack from Adventurist Backpack Co. (a lesbian-owned business), each sale of which provides 25 meals to families in need across the U.S. fjallraven.com; adventuristbackpacks.com

Bamboo straws

Now that we’ve all ditched single-use plastic straws (you’re welcome, turtles) and turned to alternatives, it’s time to make this choice: theotherstraw bamboo straws hold up where paper crumbles and is easier on your pearly whites than unforgiving stainless steel. theotherstraw.com

Hiking shoes

Eco-fashion isn’t generally associated with on-trend style – sorry, vegans, it’s true – but Boulder, Colorado-based Lems changed that with its selection of vegan hiking shoes, like the Trailhead V2 and Mesa. The shoes’ mesh keeps feet aired-out and fresh while their natural foot shape keeps your dogs from barking on a lengthy roundtrip trail. lemsshoes.com

Faux fur jacket

Velu’s faux fur reversible vegan jackets, particularly the Instagram-worthy Mac Daddy collection, lets you cruise the streets like a beast without killing any to keep you warm. velufur.com

Mikey Rox is an award-winning journalist and LGBT lifestyle expert whose work has been published in more than 100 outlets across the world. He spends his time writing from the beach with his dog Jaxon. Connect with Mikey on Instagram @mikeyroxtravels.